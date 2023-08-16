Two’s Company for the Sixth Doctor

11 hours ago
Jayson Peters
The 60th anniversary audio adventures continue in the latest episode of Big Finish’s celebratory Doctor Who story, Once and Future ...
The 60th anniversary audio adventures continue in the latest episode of Big Finish’s celebratory Doctor Who story, Once and Future, released today.

Jackie Tyler (Camille Coduri) and Lady Christina de Souza (Michelle Ryan) are a mismatched duo in Two’s Company, a full-cast audio drama written by Lisa McMullin. They are guaranteed to have interesting conversations – and if you then throw the Sixth Doctor (Colin Baker) into the mix, you know the sparks are going to fly! Only Harry Sullivan (Christopher Naylor) can add some sanity…

Producer David Richardson said: “This episode is a glorious collision of much-loved characters. It’s chalk meets cheese in the Once and Future universe, and there’s so much fun to be had…”

Colin Baker agreed: “I marvel at the fact that Big Finish can continue to produce such a high standard of script. Lisa McMullin has done a lovely job.”

Michelle Ryan added: “I love that I got to work with Colin. He’s great. He’s got that wisdom in his voice. I love the new dynamic (working with his Doctor), it’s a totally different dimension that I didn’t anticipate.”

And Camille Coduri said: “How brilliant – you’ve got your working-class girl (Jackie Tyler) and your aristo (Lady Christina). Jackie’s relationship with the Doctor is love/hate, but they’re more like sisters.”

Doctor Who – Once and Future: Two’s Company is now available to own as a single-disc collector’s edition CD (+ download for just £10.99), or digital download only (for just £8.99), exclusively from www.bigfinish.com.

The Time War. The Doctor has been injured and brought to a Time Lord field hospital. His body glows with energy, but this is no regeneration into a future form – instead, the Doctor’s past faces begin to appear as he flits haphazardly between incarnations…

Staggering to his TARDIS, the Doctor sets out to solve the mystery of his ‘degeneration’. Who has done this to him? How? And why? From the Earth to the stars, across an array of familiar times and places, he follows clues to retrace his steps, encountering old friends and enemies along the way. Tumbling through his lives, the Doctor must stop his degeneration before he loses himself completely…

Back on Earth, the Doctor finds a clue in the search for the origins of the degeneration weapon. In his Sixth body, he meets Jackie Tyler and Lady Christina de Souza – thrown together by fate, or something more? – in pursuit of a powerful item of jewellery.

Meanwhile, a Time Lord renegade has duped Harry Sullivan into helping him stop the Doctor’s travels before they begin – and all are set on a collision course.

Big Finish listeners can purchase all eight Once and Future audio adventures together in a bundle for just £72 (on collector’s edition CD and download) or £60 (download only).

A special edition series bundle, which contains extended behind-the-scenes extras and music suites for each story, is also available to pre-order for just £62 (as a digital download only).

All of time and space …

