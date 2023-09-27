The Eighth Doctor and Susan reunite – with River Song

4 hours ago
Jayson Peters
Springs Hosting
FacebookPinterestLinkedInEmailReddit

Cover artwork and story details are today revealed for the second of October’s full-cast audio adventures in the Once and Future series, from Big Finish Productions.

“Grandfather. Help me! Come to the Diamond Array.”

Back to the beginning, or is it the end? Old friends and enemies shall gather, and answers are promised. But first, a family reunion… and the Union.

Doctor Who – Once and Future: The Union
Doctor Who – Once and Future: The Union

The Eighth Doctor (Paul McGann), his granddaughter Susan (Carole Ann Ford) and his future wife River (Alex Kingston) face an unimaginable threat together in The Union, the climactic seventh episode of the 60th anniversary Doctor Who audio drama, Once and Future.

The Doctor responds to a distress call from his granddaughter, Susan, taking him to the Diamond Array: a huge multidimensional space station. Once there, his instability increases, as the Fourth and Eighth Doctors discover the Array’s terrible purpose.

Meanwhile, River Song has made a deadly alliance to try to save her husband. And the truth about the Doctor’s degeneration will finally be revealed.

Doctor Who – Once and Future: The Union, written by Matt Fitton, is now available to pre-order as a single-disc collector’s edition CD (+ download for just £10.99), or digital download only (for just £8.99), exclusively from www.bigfinish.com.

Kingston said: “I used to love Doctor Who as a child. I would watch it through a crack in the door from the hallway because I thought it was too scary.

“I never expected when I first signed up to be in a two-episode storyline way back when that I’d still be doing it today on this incredible journey. It’s wonderful to know that the series has brought so much joy to so many people all over the world.”

McGann added: “Can you believe it? It seems like was yesterday it was the 50th anniversary of Doctor Who. What happens to the time? Even for Time Lords it’s just a shock.

“Is there another series that’s still out there? Of course, it hasn’t been continuous (in one sense), but it’s still here. It’s survived. And I think that’s due, in large part, to the people who love it keeping it going. Good for them!”

All of time and space …

The War Master: Rogue Encounters The War Master meets his match …
Doctor Who – The Eleventh Doctor Chronicles: Broken Hearts Broken Hearts for the Eleventh Doctor …
Doctor Who Neil Patrick Harris to play Doctor Who’s old nemesis Toymaker, UNIT and Kate Stewart return in 60th anniversary specials
Rose Tyler: The Dimension Cannon – Trapped Rose Tyler returns in The Dimension Cannon: Trapped
Doctor Who – Once and Future: The Martian Invasion of Planetoid 50 The Tenth Doctor meets Missy in Once and Future: The Martian Invasion of Planetoid 50
Doctor Who In the Night Fifth Doctor Adventures: In the Night dusts off classic TARDIS space helmets
Tags
FacebookPinterestLinkedInEmailReddit

Subscribe for free updates!

Newsletters

View previous campaigns.

Powered by MailChimp

Nerdvana Media will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing. Please let us know all the ways you would like to hear from us:

You can change your mind at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link in the footer of any email you receive from us, or by contacting us at news@nerdvanamedia.com. We will treat your information with respect. For more information about our privacy practices please visit our website. By clicking below, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with these terms.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.

Events

Con Nichiwa
Con Nichiwa
3 Nov 23
Tucson
Con Nichiwa
Con Nichiwa
4 Nov 23
Tucson
Con Nichiwa
Con Nichiwa
5 Nov 23
Tucson
Taiyou Con 2024
Taiyou Con 2024
5 Jan 24
Mesa
Taiyou Con 2024
Taiyou Con 2024
6 Jan 24
Mesa