The Eighth Doctor and Susan reunite – with River Song

Cover artwork and story details are today revealed for the second of October’s full-cast audio adventures in the Once and Future series, from Big Finish Productions.

“Grandfather. Help me! Come to the Diamond Array.”

Back to the beginning, or is it the end? Old friends and enemies shall gather, and answers are promised. But first, a family reunion… and the Union.

The Eighth Doctor (Paul McGann), his granddaughter Susan (Carole Ann Ford) and his future wife River (Alex Kingston) face an unimaginable threat together in The Union, the climactic seventh episode of the 60th anniversary Doctor Who audio drama, Once and Future.

The Doctor responds to a distress call from his granddaughter, Susan, taking him to the Diamond Array: a huge multidimensional space station. Once there, his instability increases, as the Fourth and Eighth Doctors discover the Array’s terrible purpose.

Meanwhile, River Song has made a deadly alliance to try to save her husband. And the truth about the Doctor’s degeneration will finally be revealed.

Doctor Who – Once and Future: The Union, written by Matt Fitton, is now available to pre-order as a single-disc collector’s edition CD (+ download for just £10.99), or digital download only (for just £8.99), exclusively from www.bigfinish.com.

Kingston said: “I used to love Doctor Who as a child. I would watch it through a crack in the door from the hallway because I thought it was too scary.

“I never expected when I first signed up to be in a two-episode storyline way back when that I’d still be doing it today on this incredible journey. It’s wonderful to know that the series has brought so much joy to so many people all over the world.”

McGann added: “Can you believe it? It seems like was yesterday it was the 50th anniversary of Doctor Who. What happens to the time? Even for Time Lords it’s just a shock.

“Is there another series that’s still out there? Of course, it hasn’t been continuous (in one sense), but it’s still here. It’s survived. And I think that’s due, in large part, to the people who love it keeping it going. Good for them!”

All of time and space …