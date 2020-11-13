Doctor Who’s movie Master gets his own series after 25 years

More than two decades after his clash with Paul McGann’s Eighth Doctor, Eric Roberts’ malevolent incarnation of the Master gets his own full-cast audio series in March 2021.

The movie Master actor, who last week returned in a spooky new video teaser (playing the Doctor’s nemesis on screen for the first time in 24 years, said: “I am very much looking forward to coming back and menacing you all as the Master.”

Abandoned in the Vortex, the Master’s lost incarnation is about to be thrown a lifeline.



Earth rebuilds in the aftermath of invasion, and power rests with those who innovate. Genius Lila Kreeg makes a deal with the devil to see her dreams fulfilled.



As the Master returns, there are those – like Vienna Salvatori – who wish to hunt him, and those upon whom he wishes vengeance himself…

Newly-released details of the three thrilling “movie Master” adventures include:

Faustian by Robert Valentine — Drake Enterprises is the most powerful company on Earth. Dr Lila Kreeg is its most valued asset. But her experiments open a doorway which allow an evil back into the universe. The Master can offer Lila the world, so long as she obeys him…



Prey by Robert Whitelock — Impossibly glamorous assassin Vienna Salvatori has a new target. Crossing time and space, Vienna takes one final job to free her from this life. But when the Master is hunted through the slums and ganglands of London, the line is blurred between predator and prey…



Vengeance by Matt Fitton — The Daleks are returning. Their plan, long in the making, is complete. Earth will be theirs once more. But someone stands against them. Someone with his own reasons for revenge – and Vienna and Lila are caught in the crossfire. Because Earth’s greatest hope against the Daleks lies with the Master.

Eric Roberts, who has amassed over 600 credits in his long career, leads a superlative cast, including Chase Masterson (Star Trek: Deep Space Nine) as glamorous Big Finish bounty hunter Vienna Salvatori, Alistair Petrie (Star Wars: Rogue One) as reclusive trillionaire Magnus Drake, Laura Aikman (Gavin & Stacey) as brilliant physicist Lila Kreeg, and Nicholas Briggs (Doctor Who) as the dastardly Daleks.

MASTER! is now available for pre-order as a collector’s edition three-disc box set and as a digital download from the Big Finish website.