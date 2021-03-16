Doctor Who monthly audio adventures end with epic star power

Big Finish Productions is waving goodbye to its Doctor Who – The Monthly Adventures range with an epic multi-Doctor adventure.

Released today, The End of the Beginning brings together the Fifth (Peter Davison), Sixth (Colin Baker), Seventh (Sylvester McCoy) and Eighth (Paul McGann) incarnations of the Doctor in a full-cast audio drama that takes them to the very edges of the Universe.

For those counting, this is the 275 consecutive monthly Doctor Who adventure from Big Finish, after which the range makes way for something new…

The Universe is in a state of crisis, facing destruction from the results of a strange spatio-temporal event. And the Doctor is involved in three different incarnations – each caught up in a deadly adventure, scattered across time and space. The whole of creation is threatened – and someone is hunting the Doctor.



The three incarnations of the Doctor must join together to confront their implacable pursuer – but in doing so will they unleash a still greater threat?

Writer Rob Valentine said: “I wanted it to be a big celebration of The Monthly Adventures Doctors, and also something of a promise that their adventures are far from over. Knowing it was the last story of the range, I knew it had to have a certain weight and a bit of a ‘victory lap’ feel to it. And I also wanted to make it as fun and exciting as I possibly could.”

Executive producer Nicholas Briggs, who wrote Big Finish’s first Doctor Who adventure, The Sirens of Time, said: “The change to the Main or The Monthly Adventures range is simply a re-organization to make Big Finish’s Doctor Who audios more accessible to a wider audience.

“To anyone visiting us for the first time, trying to work out where to start or which set of adventures to embark upon first, it’s very confusing that each Doctor doesn’t have their own separate range. And that confusion creates a barrier between a potential listener and Big Finish, and a listener losing out.

“The Big Finish Main/The Monthly Adventures range is like the bud on a flower – full of great stuff but locked in where no one can see it. By reorganising the way we release things, we’re not stopping/cancelling/ending anything. We’re simply allowing that bud to flower.

“As it opens up, the detail of how beautiful all these exciting stories are is revealed. You can see which Doctors feature in which adventures. This really is the beginning of something very exciting. And as with all great Doctor Who, there will be something old, something new, something borrowed and, of course, something blue… vworp, vworp… Four-part stories, two-part stories, three-part stories… maybe even six-part stories. Exciting casting, old monsters, new monsters… so many thrilling adventures ahead.”