Doctor Who’s Missy gets another series of audio adventures in July 2020

Sontaran Strax, Meddling Monk meet the Time Lady Master

Michelle Gomez will reprises her role as the Doctor’s arch enemy and the cosmos’ most demented nanny in four brand new adventures, due for release in July 2020.

Although there’s no sign of the Doctor in these tales, there will be a different Time Lord showing his face, as Missy has a repeat encounter with another renegade from Gallifrey.

The Meddling Monk, played once again by Rufus Hound, will darken her door anew, and this time he’s bringing along some very dodgy friends for the ride… alien friends who want to call in a debt.

Missy… alone, unleashed and unfettered. What does she get up to when the Doctor isn’t around?

Michelle Gomez (Big Finish Productions)

Now she has what she wants, Missy needs someone to show off to. But her temporal mischief attracts the wrong kind of attention.

Infuriating children, a vacationing Sontaran and her own worst intentions will get in her way. And a Meddling Monk, out for revenge…

This brilliant new box set features four stories for the Scary Poppins incarnation of the Master:

“The Lumiat” by Lisa McMullin

“Brimstone and Terror” by Roy Gill

“Treason and Plot” by Gemma Arrowsmith

“Too Many Masters” by John Dorney

Producer David Richardson said: “We love Missy, and it was clear from the responses to her first box set of adventures that listeners do too! As a production team we had such fun recording that set – I can’t pretend to actually call this ‘work’ – and we were begging to do more, not least because it would give us the opportunity to play with Michelle again, a performer who was clearly placed on this planet just to make people feel happy. So here we are – out in space and time again as Missy creates her own special brand of mayhem, meeting Strax and two acquaintances from the past and paired once again with the Meddling Monk. Did I mention that we love Missy?

Actor Rufus Hound added: “I mean, I doubt I’m the only person alive who would happily work in the wake of Michelle Gomez’s wild-eyed genius ‘til the end of time, so just know that I will never not want to be in stories with her. I always enjoy Doctor Who stories that have a certain swagger about them, so getting to reform the Missy ‘n’ Monk double act is one of my absolute favourite things to do. This is the one people should all buy (because if you do, I’ll get to record more of them and I really want that to happen please and thank you).”

Actor Michelle Gomez said: “I absolutely love working on these audio adventures. And, from what I’ve heard from people at conventions, both of my fans have really, really loved them, too. Joking aside, across the board, everyone has loved the opportunity it’s given them to keep Missy in their lives, so that’s been really heartening, sweet and lovely. It’s a phenomenal privilege. I’m so thrilled and happy that I still get to keep Missy alive with these wonderful stories. She is naughty and not at all nice, but I quite like her.”

