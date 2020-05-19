The works of H.P. Lovecraft, as fascinating as they are, are made unquestionably problematic by the author’s virulent views on other human beings. An upcoming Doctor Who audio drama that features a fictitious depiction of Lovecraft and his impact won’t shy away from this conflict.

The Lovecraft Invasion, in which eldritch nightmares become reality for the Sixth Doctor, Constance and Flip, is due for release in June 2020.

Big Finish Productions describes the story thusly:

“Landing in New England in the 1930s, the time-traveling trio must grapple with the realization that brilliance as an author doesn’t always mean brilliance as a person.



“When a Somnifax invasion threatens to make their host’s nightmares a reality, troubled pulp horror writer, H.P. Lovecraft (Alan Marriott) poses a problem. Aside from the threat of unleashing tentacled titan Cthulhu into the real world, the TARDIS team will also have to deal with the author’s troubling sociopolitical ideologies.”

Colin Baker, Miranda Raison and Lisa Greenwood will star in the full-cast audio drama, which is written by Robert Valentine.

The Doctor, Constance and Flip join forces with 51st century bounty hunter, Calypso Jonze, to hunt down the Somnifax: a weaponised mind-parasite capable of turning its host’s nightmares into physical reality. Chasing it through the time vortex to Providence, Rhode Island in 1937, they arrive too late to stop it from latching onto a local author of weird fiction… Howard Phillips Lovecraft.



With time running out before Lovecraft’s monstrous pantheon breaks free and destroys the world, the Doctor must enter Lovecraft’s mind to fight the psychic invader from within. Can he and Flip overcome the eldritch horrors of the Cthulhu Mythos? And will Constance and Calypso survive babysitting the infamously xenophobic Old Gentleman of Providence himself?

“The Lovecraft Invasion is my way of combining two of my favourite things – Doctor Who and the works of H. P. Lovecraft – whilst simultaneously attempting to grapple with the problem of loving Lovecraft’s stories but not his racism,” Valentine said. “As the Doctor, Constance and Flip struggle to separate the author from his work, hopefully so will the listener.

“It was a mash-up I’d wanted to do for a long time, and quite honestly I couldn’t believe it hadn’t been done already. The heading of my original treatment was, ‘Doctor Who in an Exciting Adventure with the Cthulhu Mythos’, and that’s probably as good a description of it as any.”

Will you be checking out The Lovecraft Invasion this summer?

