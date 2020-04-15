Doctor Who and Ice Warriors!

The Sixth Doctor is back and travelling with companions Philippa “Flip” Jackson and Constance Clarke in a brand new full-cast Doctor Who audio drama Cry of the Vultriss, released today.

Part political drama, part disaster epic, the story sees The Doctor, Constance and Flip crash-land on an alien planet. While the TARDIS begins to repair itself they set off to discover the cause of the crash, but very quickly become embroiled in the on-going political crisis of the Vultriss – the bird-like species which rules the planet.

If that wasn’t enough for the Doctor to deal with, a group of alien ambassadors arrive – the Ice Warriors. And he discovers the Vultriss are hiding a centuries old secret that may have terrible consequences for the galaxy.

Doctor Who: Cry of the Vultriss is now available to own as a collector’s edition CD (delayed due to the pandemic) or digital download.

Violently ejected from the Space-Time Vortex, the TARDIS crash lands on the remote planet of Cygia-Rema, a mountainous world ruled by the bird-like Vultriss. Their newly crowned Queen Skye is expecting first contact with alien ambassadors – Ice Warriors – and the sudden arrival of the Doctor, Flip and Mrs Constance Clarke causes confusion.

However, Skye is no ordinary ruler, she is the Fabled One gifted with the deadly power of ‘The Cry’. The queen who will enable the Vultriss to fly once again – at any cost.

Actor Colin Baker said: “The Doctor suffers a bit from ‘species guilt’ in this one. The Time Lords have been responsible for the initial problem that created the rift in space they’re trying to close. It always adds a layer of interest to a story when we go back to the ghastly Time Lords, who arguably could be seen as the biggest villains of the whole lot.”

Miranda Raison (Spooks, Dirk Gently, Nightflyers), playing a war-time WREN traveling with the Doctor, is a regarded British actor from stage and screen, including a notable run in BBC1’s Spooks.

Lisa Greenwood (The Hour, Call The Midwife, Top Boy), playing streetwise Flip, started her journey with the Doctor in 2011 with The Crimes of Thomas Brewster. This led to The Curse of Davros in 2012 and since then she’s never looked back, battling Doctor Who foes old and new.

The Ice Warriors first appeared on screen in 1967 and have featured in a number of Big Finish audio dramas, facing the Fifth, Eighth, Tenth – and now Sixth – Doctors.

Adele Lynch, who originally portrayed the Ice Warrior queen Iraxxa on television in the 2017 Doctor Who TV story “Empress of Mars” here plays the Ice Warrior leader, Vextyr.

