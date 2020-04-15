Felicette Space Cat monument

Doctor Who and Ice Warriors!

Sci-Fi/Fantasy Television
Jayson Peters5Leave a Comment on Doctor Who and Ice Warriors!
  • Doctor Who Cry of the Vultriss

The Sixth Doctor is back and travelling with companions Philippa “Flip” Jackson and Constance Clarke in a brand new full-cast Doctor Who audio drama Cry of the Vultriss, released today. 

Part political drama, part disaster epic, the story sees The Doctor, Constance and Flip crash-land on an alien planet. While the TARDIS begins to repair itself they set off to discover the cause of the crash, but very quickly become embroiled in the on-going political crisis of the Vultriss – the bird-like species which rules the planet.  

If that wasn’t enough for the Doctor to deal with, a group of alien ambassadors arrive – the Ice Warriors. And he discovers the Vultriss are hiding a centuries old secret that may have terrible consequences for the galaxy.

Doctor Who: Cry of the Vultriss is now available to own as a collector’s edition CD (delayed due to the pandemic) or digital download.

Violently ejected from the Space-Time Vortex, the TARDIS crash lands on the remote planet of Cygia-Rema, a mountainous world ruled by the bird-like Vultriss. Their newly crowned Queen Skye is expecting first contact with alien ambassadors – Ice Warriors – and the sudden arrival of the Doctor, Flip and Mrs Constance Clarke causes confusion. 

However, Skye is no ordinary ruler, she is the Fabled One gifted with the deadly power of ‘The Cry’. The queen who will enable the Vultriss to fly once again – at any cost.  

Actor Colin Baker said: “The Doctor suffers a bit from ‘species guilt’ in this one. The Time Lords have been responsible for the initial problem that created the rift in space they’re trying to close. It always adds a layer of interest to a story when we go back to the ghastly Time Lords, who arguably could be seen as the biggest villains of the whole lot.” 

Miranda Raison (Spooks, Dirk Gently, Nightflyers), playing a war-time WREN traveling with the Doctor, is a regarded British actor from stage and screen, including a notable run in BBC1’s Spooks

Lisa Greenwood (The Hour, Call The Midwife, Top Boy), playing streetwise Flip, started her journey with the Doctor in 2011 with The Crimes of Thomas Brewster. This led to The Curse of Davros in 2012 and since then she’s never looked back, battling Doctor Who foes old and new. 

The Ice Warriors first appeared on screen in 1967 and have featured in a number of Big Finish audio dramas, facing the Fifth, Eighth, Tenth – and now Sixth – Doctors. 

Adele Lynch, who originally portrayed the Ice Warrior queen Iraxxa on television in the 2017 Doctor Who TV story “Empress of Mars” here plays the Ice Warrior leader, Vextyr.

All of time and space …

Big Finish releasing free weekly audio dramas
DOCTOR WHO – THE EIGHTH DOCTOR: TIME WAR 4 Davros and the Daleks vs the Time Lords
Sarah Jane Smith Big Finish Productions Elisabeth Sladen Elisabeth Sladen’s daughter Sadie Miller to portray mother’s Doctor Who character, Sarah Jane Smith, in ‘Cybermen’ audio drama
Big Finish Doctor Who Short Trips Decline of the Ancient Mariner Big Finish’s Doctor Who Short Trips ‘Decline of the Ancient Mariner’ released
The Lives of Captain Jack Vol. 3 Finally, Doctor Who’s Captain Jack Harkness and River Song meet!
Doctor Who Series 12 A message of hope in worrying times … from the Doctor
Doctor Who’s Victorian crime-fighting spinoff returns
Doctor Who Revenge of ‘Return of the Cybermen’ as Big Finish audio revives ‘lost’ Doctor Who script
Doctor Who – The First Doctor Adventures Volume Four David Bradley’s First Doctor returns to Skaro in new Doctor Who audio production
Doctor Who: The Third Doctor Adventures volume 6 Daleks vs. U.N.I.T. again in Seventies-style Doctor Who audio
Martha Jones and Gwen Cooper in Torchwood - Dissected Freema Agyeman’s Doctor Who character Martha Jones returns in Torchwood audio ‘Dissected’
Tom Baker returns as Doctor Who’s mysterious Curator

Buy Me a Coffee at ko-fi.com
SPECIAL THANKS ARE IN ORDER:

Discuss Literary Adventures at the Facebook group 'For the Love of All Things Edgar Rice Burroughs.'

Trademarks TARZAN®, TARZAN OF THE APES®, JOHN CARTER OF MARS®, DEJAH THORIS®, PELLUCIDAR®, A PRINCESS OF MARS® and EDGAR RICE BURROUGHS® are owned by Edgar Rice Burroughs, Inc.

Here and there ...

Tagged
Avatar
Jayson Peters
Digital, social and print media pro. Nerdvana's founder, curator and editor.
http://jaysonpeters.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.