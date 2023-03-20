Doom seeks the Doctor to stave off Death

A new Doctor Who “trans-media event” is coming this year to weave a story across comics, audio, a novel, video games and more:

Someone has sent literal Death after Doom. She can only outrun it for 24 hours. Unless she can find the Doctor.



Launching later in 2023, this standalone trans media series will allow Doctor Who fans to follow Doom, the Universe’s greatest assassin, as she travels through all of time and space in pursuit of the Doctor to save her from the ever-approaching Death. She only has 24 hours and a vortex manipulator to save herself before her fate is sealed forever.



Stand-up comedian, comedy sketch artist and actor Sooz Kempner will be the face and voice of Doom, and a number of fan-favourite characters will feature along her journey.



Russell T Davies says: “DOOM’S DAY is a huge new adventure for the whole Doctor Who universe – starring the brilliant and hilarious Sooz Kempner as an intergalactic assassin. Her adventures will span comics, audio, a novel, video games stories and more, expanding the world of Doctor Who into brand new territories. Beware the Doom’s Day, it’s coming for us all.”



Sooz Kempner says: “To be part of the Doctor Who universe, a British institution up there with cups of tea and James Bond, is surreal and amazing! I love everything about Doom and can’t believe I get to travel across time and space with her.”



Doom’s Day will kick off on Doctor Who digital channels later this year followed by products from Doctor Who Magazine, Titan Comics, Penguin Random House, East Side Games, Big Finish and BBC Audio, each telling a section of Doom’s story.



Each partner will create their own adventures for DOOM’S DAY, each focusing on one of the 24 hours Doom has left on the clock. The standalone stories will also have an overarching narrative that will play out before the finale which will release on Doctor Who digital channels.



More details on each individual DOOM’S DAY storyline will be revealed.