Doom seeks the Doctor to stave off Death

11 hours ago
Jayson Peters
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail

A new Doctor Who “trans-media event” is coming this year to weave a story across comics, audio, a novel, video games and more:

Someone has sent literal Death after Doom. She can only outrun it for 24 hours. Unless she can find the Doctor.

Launching later in 2023, this standalone trans media series will allow Doctor Who fans to follow Doom, the Universe’s greatest assassin, as she travels through all of time and space in pursuit of the Doctor to save her from the ever-approaching Death. She only has 24 hours and a vortex manipulator to save herself before her fate is sealed forever.

Stand-up comedian, comedy sketch artist and actor Sooz Kempner will be the face and voice of Doom, and a number of fan-favourite characters will feature along her journey.

Russell T Davies says: “DOOM’S DAY is a huge new adventure for the whole Doctor Who universe – starring the brilliant and hilarious Sooz Kempner as an intergalactic assassin. Her adventures will span comics, audio, a novel, video games stories and more, expanding the world of Doctor Who into brand new territories. Beware the Doom’s Day, it’s coming for us all.”

Sooz Kempner says: “To be part of the Doctor Who universe, a British institution up there with cups of tea and James Bond, is surreal and amazing! I love everything about Doom and can’t believe I get to travel across time and space with her.”

Doom’s Day will kick off on Doctor Who digital channels later this year followed by products from Doctor Who Magazine, Titan Comics, Penguin Random House, East Side Games, Big Finish and BBC Audio, each telling a section of Doom’s story.

Each partner will create their own adventures for DOOM’S DAY, each focusing on one of the 24 hours Doom has left on the clock. The standalone stories will also have an overarching narrative that will play out before the finale which will release on Doctor Who digital channels.

More details on each individual DOOM’S DAY storyline will be revealed.

All of time and space …

Christopher Eccleston (c) Big Finish Ninth Doctor Adventures continue in May 2023 with Pioneers
The Eighth of March: Strange Chemistry Doctor Who’s Missy meets young Amelia Pond
Doctor Who - Once and Future: Past Lives Past Lives: Tom Baker kicks off Once and Future Doctor Who 60th anniversary series
The Fourth Doctor Adventures: New Frontiers Tom Baker’s Fourth Doctor meets Empress of Mars’ TV ice queen
Doctor Who: The Return of Jo Jones A Third Doctor Adventures reunion from Big Finish
Doctor Who – Special Releases: Excelis Collected Doctor Who ‘Excelis’ audio collection featuring Anthony Stewart Head re-released
Tags
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail

Subscribe for free updates!

Newsletters

View previous campaigns.

Powered by MailChimp

Nerdvana Media will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing. Please let us know all the ways you would like to hear from us:

You can change your mind at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link in the footer of any email you receive from us, or by contacting us at news@nerdvanamedia.com. We will treat your information with respect. For more information about our privacy practices please visit our website. By clicking below, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with these terms.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.

Springs Hosting