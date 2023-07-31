Doom comes to Doctor Who audio dramas

Sooz Kempner makes her Big Finish debut in four full-cast audio adventures as part of the multi-platform Doctor Who story, Doom’s Day.



The cover artwork and guest cast details were today revealed for Doctor Who – Doom’s Day: Dying Hours, a four-part audio drama due for release in September 2023.



Doom’s Day is a multi-platform story to celebrate Doctor Who’s 60th anniversary by introducing a brand-new character on a 24-hour pursuit of the Doctor. Stand-up comedian, comedy sketch artist and actor Sooz Kempner is the face and voice of Doom. Each hour of Doom’s story is told across different media, including the official Doctor Who website, Doctor Who Magazine, Titan Comics, Penguin Random House, East Side Games, Big Finish and BBC Audio.

Someone has sent literal Death after Doom. She can only outrun it for 24 hours. Unless she can find the Doctor…



Tick… Tock…

Producer and director John Ainsworth said: “It’s exciting to be part of something that’s one element of an even bigger adventure. Big Finish’s contribution is just one part of telling the Doom’s Day story.

“Each of our four stories has something from somewhere in the Doctor Who universe. The first one very much takes elements and characters from the television story, “The Daleks’ Master Plan.” The second one features Jackie Tyler (Camille Coduri) – which is brilliant fun – and the third one has the Silence in it. The Eighth Doctor (Paul McGann) and Charley (India Fisher) feature in the fourth story, and it’s a great script for them.”

Doctor Who – Doom’s Day: Dying Hours is now available to pre-order as a four-disc collector’s edition CD (+ download for just £29.99), or digital download only (for just £22.99), exclusively from www.bigfinish.com.

As Doom’s final hours come into sharp focus, she’ll need to do whatever’s necessary to complete her missions, find the Doctor, and escape what increasingly seems like the inevitable.



But how best to find the person who can save Doom’s life? Will the Doctor’s friends be her salvation? Or perhaps the Doctor’s enemies will be the route to survival?



Doom is about to travel across thousands of years of time, and light years of space in search of her last, best hope. But even if she finds the Doctor, will a person who is all about saving lives help a person whose only job is to take them?



Doom’s day is almost over. Time is running out. This could be the end.

The four episodes in this box set include:

“Dawn of an Everlasting Peace” by Jacqueline Rayner



Venus, 3975. The day of the non-aggression pact. The perfect ironic location for an assassination! But Doom’s mission is about to become much more complicated thanks to an explosive plot to undermine the treaty itself.





“A Date with Destiny” by Robert Valentine



A romantic dinner turns life-threatening for an unsuspecting human in 2007. But this time, Doom has competition. And if she loses, then her last chance to find the Doctor could be snatched away. Cue an action-packed chase through the streets of London. But has Doom met her match?





“The Howling Wolves of Xan-Phear” by Simon Clark



A warring world of wolves. Doom’s target turns out to be the puppeteer of the warring Xan: a Silent. But what if she’s already completed her mission? How will she know? What if this wasn’t even her mission in the first place? No time to waste. The countdown is on.





“The Crowd” by Lizzie Hopley



“Follow the crowd”, that’s what they say, right? In this case, however, devastation, murder and destruction follow this particular Crowd – Doom’s next target. But amongst them – an unfamiliar face, with a familiar name. Could this be Doom’s salvation?

All of time and space …