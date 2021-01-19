‘Colony of Fear’ closes out monthly Sixth Doctor audio adventures

The Sixth Doctor and Constance Clarke’s last audio adventure together for at least a while was released today by Big Finish Productions.

In Doctor Who: Colony of Fear, Colin Baker and Miranda Raison return to battle villainous insects that leave comatose colonists in their wake. Joining them from Big Finish’s pantheon of players are Nicholas Asbury (UNIT: Assembled, Callan), Rachel Atkins (Torchwood, The War Master), Misha Malcolm (Time Lord Victorious, Torchwood), Leighton Pugh (Survivors, Missy) and Andrew James Spooner (Timeslip, Star Cops).

The latest Doctor Who “Monthly Adventure” is the penultimate release in that series, and Big Finish also says it will be the last (for now) featuring Miranda Raison as the Doctor’s faithful WREN companion. As previously announced, the final story in Big Finish’s original Doctor Who: Monthly Adventure range will be released in March 2021, before the revamped ranges, featuring a regular rotation of releases with each Doctor starring in their own box sets of adventures throughout the year beginning in January 2022.

Sometimes the TARDIS takes the Doctor to where he needs to go…



Answering a distress call from the out-world of Triketha, the Doctor and Constance Clarke discover human colonists battling against an onslaught of giant, malevolent insects. The insects’ sting induces a coma, and it is only a matter of time before all the colonists succumb.



The Doctor is curious as to the origins of the insects, which appeared from nowhere, and offers his assistance to the colony’s governor. But is this the Doctor’s first visit to Triketha, or has he been here before? The Doctor must confront a past that he has no memory of and take responsibility for the consequences of his actions.

“I always like to see, in the scripts, something slightly pushing the Doctor into territory that he doesn’t always go into,” said producer John Ainsworth. “Here in Colony of Fear, he has to face up to his responsibility and the repercussions of his actions and decisions which perhaps he considered quite lightly originally.”

Colin Baker added: “Constance is a character I’m getting fonder the more I work with her. Like most companions, she’s very good for my Doctor – I haven’t met a companion yet who isn’t good for my Doctor, because they all bring new things that deflect him from his tired old ways sometimes, and Constance is one of those.”