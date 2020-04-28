We have heard The Chimes of Midnight. Have you?

The very first social media listening party hosted by Big Finish Productions will be happening this week, and everyone’s invited to listen and tweetalong to a free audio stream of Doctor Who.

On Friday, May 1, at precisely 7 p.m. UK time/11 a.m. U.S. Pacific, the party will get underway, with a free livestream of Doctor Who: The Chimes of Midnight, the Doctor Who Magazine poll-winning audio drama starring Paul McGann as the Doctor and India Fisher as his Edwardian adventuress companion, Charley.

For the duration of the listening party, this entire classic four-part Eighth Doctor audio adventure will be available to stream for free on SoundCloud, so that Doctor Who fans worldwide can join in and listen together simultaneously. (Of course, people who have previously bought the story might prefer to listen to their own personal copy.)

Meanwhile, on Twitter, writer Robert Shearman and star India Fisher will be tweeting along, chipping in facts and memories of the story using the hashtag #PlumPudding. (If you haven’t heard the story before, all will soon become clear.)

How to join in:

At the appointed time, “play” on the SoundCloud playlist stream of Doctor Who: The Chimes of Midnight here: https://soundcloud.com/big-finish/sets/plumpudding/

Then follow @BigFinish on Twitter, or click on the #PlumPudding hashtag to see what people are saying and add your own comments.

If you’re listening to your own copy at home, there will be a short interval between parts 2 and 3, so you can swap the CD, turn over the vinyl, or take a comfort break.

The Chimes of Midnight, which somehow hasn’t been adapted into one of the famous Doctor Who TV Christmas specials, is so popular it was not only voted a favorite by readers of DWM but was also released as a collectible vinyl special edition a few years back.

Twas the night before Christmas, and all through the house not a creature was stirring…



But something must be stirring. Something hidden in the shadows. Something which kills the servants of an old Edwardian mansion in the most brutal and macabre manner possible. Exactly on the chiming of the hour, every hour, as the grandfather clock ticks on towards midnight.

Trapped and afraid, the Doctor and Charley are forced to play detective to murders with no motive, where even the victims don’t stay dead. Time is running out.



And time itself might well be the killer…

