Doctors-in-law fighting Cybermen in Paris catacombs? Big Finish audio opens ‘Gate of Hell’

10 hours ago
Jayson Peters
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail

As revealed in Doctor Who Magazine #561, the Fifth and Tenth Doctor will be reunited in the Catacombs of Paris in a new Doctor Who audio adventure from Big Finish productions, due for release in June 2021. 

Featuring the two Time Lords versus the Cybermen, Doctor Who – Out of Time: The Gates of Hell is the second of a trilogy of multi-Doctor specials that will pit the Tenth Doctor and one of his former selves against a classic TV enemy. 

Joining Peter Davison and David Tennant in the cast are Mark Gatiss (Sherlock, Dracula) as Joseph Delon, Shelley Conn (Terra Nova, Liar) as Time Agent Tina Drake, and Nicholas Briggs as the Cybermen.

Doctor Who – Out of Time: The Gates of Hell, written by David Llewellyn, is now available to pre-order as a collector’s edition CD or a digital download from www.bigfinish.com

Paris, 1809. The Fifth Doctor takes a tour of the Catacombs and meets a sassy Time Agent doing the same…  

Paris, 1944. The Tenth Doctor misses his target and lands in occupied France. He hides from the Nazis – in the Catacombs.  

A collision of two Doctors’ timelines triggers a temporal catastrophe, granting the Cybermen dominion over the Earth.  

The Doctors must travel back in time to find the source of the Cyber-invasion and close the Gates of Hell… 

Producer David Richardson said “We’d actually had in mind for some time that it would be brilliant to reunite David and Peter in a Doctor Who story – they were so great together in Time Crash. In fact, the idea of the reunion pre-dates this whole Out of Time series – so I was really pleased that at last we were able to bring them together for the recording.

“It was a lovely day – the ease of working with two people who not only know their characters inside out, but also know each other very well, being family.”   

Of working with his father-in-law, David Tennant said: “It’s rather nice. It’s lovely. I suppose we first met each other in a work environment so it’s quite nice to revisit that.”  

And Peter Davison added: “It was slightly intimidating; what with David and Mark Gatiss in the story, I felt like I had to up my game.” 

All of time and space …

Doctor Who: The Fourth Doctor Adventures Series 10 Tom Baker marks 10 years with Big Finish Doctor Who line
Masterful Big Finish’s ‘Masterful’ marks 50 years of Doctor Who’s renegade Time Lord
Jack Harkness Torchwood: Absent Friends audio drama reunites Captain Jack with the Tenth Doctor
Doctor Who spin-off, The Robots Doctor Who’s creepy robots get more spinoff audio adventures
Doctor Who returns New Year’s Day: Watch the trailer for Revolution of the Daleks
Doctor Who: The Collection - Season 8 Third Doctor’s second season is next Classic Who Blu-ray release

Tags
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe for free updates!

Newsletters

View previous campaigns.

Powered by MailChimp

Nerdvana Media will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing. Please let us know all the ways you would like to hear from us:

You can change your mind at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link in the footer of any email you receive from us, or by contacting us at news@nerdvanamedia.com. We will treat your information with respect. For more information about our privacy practices please visit our website. By clicking below, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with these terms.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.

Samurai Comics
Guild Adept PDFs - Available exclusively @ Dungeon Masters Guild