As revealed in Doctor Who Magazine #561, the Fifth and Tenth Doctor will be reunited in the Catacombs of Paris in a new Doctor Who audio adventure from Big Finish productions, due for release in June 2021.

Featuring the two Time Lords versus the Cybermen, Doctor Who – Out of Time: The Gates of Hell is the second of a trilogy of multi-Doctor specials that will pit the Tenth Doctor and one of his former selves against a classic TV enemy.

Joining Peter Davison and David Tennant in the cast are Mark Gatiss (Sherlock, Dracula) as Joseph Delon, Shelley Conn (Terra Nova, Liar) as Time Agent Tina Drake, and Nicholas Briggs as the Cybermen.

Doctor Who – Out of Time: The Gates of Hell, written by David Llewellyn, is now available to pre-order as a collector’s edition CD or a digital download from www.bigfinish.com.

Paris, 1809. The Fifth Doctor takes a tour of the Catacombs and meets a sassy Time Agent doing the same…



Paris, 1944. The Tenth Doctor misses his target and lands in occupied France. He hides from the Nazis – in the Catacombs.



A collision of two Doctors’ timelines triggers a temporal catastrophe, granting the Cybermen dominion over the Earth.



The Doctors must travel back in time to find the source of the Cyber-invasion and close the Gates of Hell…

Producer David Richardson said “We’d actually had in mind for some time that it would be brilliant to reunite David and Peter in a Doctor Who story – they were so great together in Time Crash. In fact, the idea of the reunion pre-dates this whole Out of Time series – so I was really pleased that at last we were able to bring them together for the recording.

“It was a lovely day – the ease of working with two people who not only know their characters inside out, but also know each other very well, being family.”

Of working with his father-in-law, David Tennant said: “It’s rather nice. It’s lovely. I suppose we first met each other in a work environment so it’s quite nice to revisit that.”

And Peter Davison added: “It was slightly intimidating; what with David and Mark Gatiss in the story, I felt like I had to up my game.”