Doctor Who audio dramas honored with Guinness World Record

275 consecutive monthly adventures …

Big Finish Productions on Monday announced that its long-running series Doctor Who – The Monthly Adventures has received a Guinness World Records title for “longest-running science fiction audio play series.”

Doctor Who – The Monthly Adventures released a brand-new adventure for 275 consecutive months from July 1999 to March 2021, featuring the Fifth, Sixth, Seventh and Eighth Doctors across the range.

Big Finish chairman Jason Haigh-Ellery said: “When we began the monthly audio adventures of Doctor Who in July 1999 we hoped we would make it to three years. If we’d achieved that we would have been more than happy.

“22 years later we have produced 275 productions and we are all so proud of the many amazing stories that we have had the opportunity to tell. As the series regenerates into a new range of box sets for each individual Doctor, we look forward to telling new stories in a new format and taking further adventures in the TARDIS.”

Big Finish creative director Nicholas Briggs added: “There’s something magical about the words GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS, so I’m delighted that the achievement of so many brilliant Big Finish creatives is being deservedly marked and celebrated in this way.”

Fifth Doctor Peter Davison said: “Congratulations Big Finish on such a crowning achievement. Who could have known, when we recorded Sirens of Time back in 1999, where these adventures would take us? Who could have known I’d still be so young and dashing all these years later? The companions, the adversaries, and the stories have all been wonderful and, as always, I’m looking forward to my next adventure.”

Sixth Doctor Colin Baker added: “It’s hard to believe that the Big Finish Monthly Adventures started at the end of the last century. I was in from the Big Beginning, through the Big Middle and was delighted to appear in the Big Finish monthlies’ Big Finish recently. This is a fitting and richly deserved commemoration of that exciting journey and the brilliant writing and wonderful work of all involved. The adventures continue in another form and I am looking forward to them. I hope they never Finish, but if they do – it will be BIG.”

Seventh Doctor Sylvester McCoy said: “40 years ago in a show called An Evening with Sylvester McCoy – The Human Bomb, we pretended I was in the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ book. That was a lie! Now, by association with Big Finish, I am in it. That’s the truth! Brilliant! I’m so proud to be, and so proud to be in the company of all who share this honour.”

Eighth Doctor Paul McGann added: “It was an honor to start my journey at Big Finish with the Monthly Adventures, and to have had the chance to continue playing the Eighth Doctor for so many years since. The creativity of the writers, directors, producers and all the guest actors never ceases to amaze me. Here’s to many more future adventures.”