Doctor Who 60th anniversary audio drama guest stars revealed

9 hours ago
Jayson Peters
Doctor Who: Once and Future

Revealed this weekend at the Gallifrey One convention in Los Angeles: the stellar line-up of actors will feature in Big Finish Productions’ forthcoming Doctor Who audio anniversary series, Once and Future. 

As previously announced, the original TV leads – Tom Baker, Peter Davison, Colin Baker, Sylvester McCoy, Paul McGann, Christopher Eccleston and David Tennant – each reprise their role as the Doctor for this epic, eight-part extravaganza marking 60 years of adventures in space and time 
 
Joining them are guest stars Stephen Noonan as the First Doctor, Michael Troughton as the Second Doctor and Tim Treloar as the Third Doctor. The series also includes the final performance recorded by David Warner as the Unbound Doctor.  
 
The impressive ensemble cast boasts some very familiar names from Doctor Who series past and present, including:

  • Michelle Gomez (as Missy) 
  • Nicola Walker (as Liv Chenka) 
  • Georgia Tennant (as Jenny, the Doctor’s Daughter) 
  • Michelle Ryan (as Lady Christina) 
  • Camille Coduri (as Jackie Tyler) 
  • Neve McIntosh (as Madame Vastra) 
  • Catrin Stewart (as Jenny Flint) 
  • Dan Starkey (as Strax) 
  • Sadie Miller (as Sarah Jane Smith) 
  • Christopher Naylor (as Harry Sullivan) 
  • Ken Bones (as The General)  
  • Beth Chalmers (as Veklin) 

With many more guest stars yet to be announced, according to Big Finish.

Once and Future guest cast

Doctor Who  Once and Future will be released monthly, with the first seven parts materializing between May and October 2023, and a final coda in November 2024, as follows:  

Past Lives by Robert Valentine 
The Artist at the End of Time by James Goss 
A Genius for War by Jonathan Morris 
Two’s Company by Lisa McMullin 
The Martian Invasion of Planetoid 50 by Jonathan Barnes 
Time Lord Immemorial by Lisa McMullin 
The Union by Matt Fitton 
Coda – The Final Act by Tim Foley 

The series’ script editor, Matt Fitton, said: “It was a massive honour to be asked by producer David Richardson to help coordinate this mammoth undertaking. For me, it was a chance to work again with many of Big Finish’s barnstorming writers, all of whom I’d had great fun working with before. It’s always a joy to send that email inviting someone onto an exciting project like this, and then seeing the number of exclamation marks in the response! 
 
“There were certain characters I felt just had to be involved in such a significant anniversary, but over the course of the whole series, we aim to pay tribute to every single era of the show across its 60 years. The Doctor might not quite be himself at the start, but we’ve an army of allies and enemies to help remind him what he stands for.” 

Doctor Who fans worldwide can pre-order all eight full-cast audio adventures as a special edition bundle on CD + download (for just £75) or as digital downloads only (for just £62), exclusively from www.bigfinish.com.

All of time and space …

