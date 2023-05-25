Springs Hosting

Disney+ picking up African sci-fi/fantasy short film anthology

13 hours ago
Jayson Peters
Featuring stories from creators hailing from Egypt, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa, Uganda, and Zimbabwe, Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire promises to take viewers on an unforgettable ride into Africa’s future, presenting visions of the continent as never before seen.
Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire premieres July 5

As the world recognizes Africa Day today, Disney+ announced that Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire will premiere exclusively on Wednesday, July 5, on Disney+. In celebration, the key art for the 10-part collection of original animated short films was also released. The artwork is an original illustration by Nigerian artist and director Shofela Cokerthe creator of the short film Moremi.

The action-packed animated anthology draws on the continent’s rich and diverse histories and cultures to present 10 sci-fi and fantasy stories featuring bold and brave new worlds of advanced technology, aliens, spirits, and monsters.

The 10 films are: Stardust (Ahmed Teilab, Egypt), Mkhuzi: The Spirit Racer (Simangaliso “Panda” Sibaya and Malcolm Wopé, South Africa), Hatima (Terence Maluleke and Isaac Mogajane, South Africa), Enkai (Ng’endo Mukii, Kenya), Moremi (Shofela Coker, Nigeria), Surf Sangoma (Nthato Mokgata and Catherine Green, South Africa), Mukudzei (Pious Nyenyewa and Tafadzwa Hove, Zimbabwe), First Totem Problems (Tshepo Moche, South Africa), Herderboy (Raymond Malinga, Uganda) and You Give Me Heart (Lesego Vorster, South Africa).

Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire features an exciting cast from across the globe and includes the voices of Florence Kasumba (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), Kehinde Bankole (Blood Sisters), Pearl Thusi (Queen Sono), Hakeem Kae-Kazim (Hotel Rwanda, Godzilla vs. Kong), Sheila Munyiva (Rafiki), Stycie Waweru (Supa Modo, Supa Sema), Candice Modiselle (Generations: The Legacy), Lillian Dube (Soul City), Clementine Mosimane (Poppie Nongena), and Mandisa Nduna (Blood Psalms), as well as comedians Tumi Morake (Seriously Single), Sne Dladla (Black Tax), Tyson Ngubeni (A Royal Surprise) and rappers Nasty C (Blood & Water) and Gigi Lamayne (Temptation Island: South Africa).

Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire is executive produced by Peter Ramsey (co-director of the Oscar-winning Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse), alongside Tendayi Nyeke and Anthony Silverston from Triggerfish, the lead studio on this anthology.

“Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire” will debut globally on July 5, 2023, exclusively on Disney+.

