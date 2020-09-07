It’s hard to believe, but Tom Baker has now been recording Doctor Who stories for Big Finish Productions longer than he played the role on TV. The Fourth Doctor was famously late to the game joining his peers in the audio dramas — but better late than never.

Now, for one week only, Tom Baker’s very first episode of Doctor Who at Big Finish is available to download completely free.

Upon returning to the role that made him famous, Tom Baker said: “I don’t know how it happened. I think it was because of Louise Jameson, because I lived briefly in Tunbridge Wells and I’ve become very fond of Louise; I still admire her hard work and ingenuity to make a living. She said, ‘Tom, we’ve got to do some’ and so I said okay and sent a message and they got straight back to me and I was on.

“Of course, I’ve never stopped being the Doctor. Even though I left thirty-odd years ago, I’ve never stopped being the Doctor simply because, for one reason or another, mostly the enthusiasm of the fans, that’s the way they saw me. The only great success I ever really had was the Doctor and it’s lasted so long that whatever I’ve done since, it’s been the Doctor. Because that’s really all I know what to do!”

This week’s freebie is: “Doctor Who: Destination Nerva Part 1” written by Nicholas Briggs.

Tom Baker and Louise Jameson star in Big Finish’s continuation of the Fourth Doctor and Leela’s adventures following the events of the 1977 TV Doctor Who story, “The Talons of Weng-Chiang.”

After saying their goodbyes to Professor Litefoot and Henry Gordon Jago, the Doctor and Leela respond to an alien distress call beamed direct from Victorian England. It is the beginning of a journey that will take them to the newly built Space Dock Nerva… where a long-overdue homecoming is expected.



A homecoming that could bring about the end of the human race.