Sir Derek Jacobi and David Tennant have an epic reunion in The War Master: Self-Defence, released today by Big Finish Productions.



After first unleashing chaos in the 2007 Doctor Who TV story “Utopia,” broadcast exactly 15 years ago today, the War Master (Sir Derek Jacobi) is back once again and his heinous crimes are finally about to catch up to him.



In this brand-new box set of full-cast audio dramas, the villainous Time Lord faces certain death in a mysterious forest, travels with his former companion Cole Jarnish (Jonny Green), and forms an uneasy alliance with a stranger named Fenice (Jo Joyner).



Then, in the box set’s time-twisting finale, the War Master drags the Tenth Doctor (David Tennant) back into the Time War — what terrible fate could possibly force them together?



The War Master: Self-Defence is now available for own as a collector’s edition 4-disc CD box set (+ download for just £24.99) and a digital download only (for just £19.99), exclusively from www.bigfinish.com.



The accomplished guest cast also includes Phil Dunster (Ted Lasso, Humans), Robyn Addison (Doc Martin, Survivors), Adetomiwa Edun (Young Wallander, Trying), comedian Josh Berry, Sara Powell (Ghosts, Doctor Who) and Ariyon Bakare (His Dark Materials, Good Omens).

When the Master finds himself trapped in the Forest of Penitence, it kicks off a chain of events that will force him to revisit his past misdeeds.



From colony worlds ruled through fear to pastoral planets fleeing the Time War, the Master has spread his influence far and wide. His terrible reputation precedes him across the universe… and now he must be made to pay the price.



The Master’s only hope of salvation lies with the Doctor. But this Doctor already knows his enemy’s fate.

The four exciting adventures in this box set are as follows:



“The Forest of Penitence” by Lou Morgan — Waking in an unusual forest with no memory of how he arrived there, the Master has little choice but to seek help from other survivors. But what is it they’ve all survived?



“The Players” by Una McCormack — On the planet Trabus, the Master discovers a society where nobody is innocent and the only true crime is to be a less successful villain than those around you.



“Boundaries” by Lizbeth Myles — As his companion Cole attempts to save a world, the Master discovers an extraterrestrial entity that threatens to spread across the globe.



“The Last Line” by Lizzie Hopley — At the mercy of an ancient and powerful race, the Master calls upon his oldest friend in his hour of need. The problem is he doesn’t recognize this incarnation of the Doctor… while the Doctor knows this Master all too well.



Sir Derek Jacobi said: “It’s lovely to be reunited with David Tennant. Having been brought up on Doctor Who as a child — it was thrilling to actually be a part of it in ‘Utopia.’



“It’s a joy to play the Master because he is very layered. He’s not just this evil creature. He has many emotions which he indulges.



“And it’s nice to see the Master on the defensive and not being quite so sure of himself. He’s having a bad time and getting hurt himself – rather than hurting others. I thought that was very interesting. I’ve enjoyed every minute of it.”