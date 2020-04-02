Davros and the Daleks vs the Time Lords

As exclusively revealed in issue 550 of Doctor Who Magazine, the Eighth Doctor will come face to face with Davros, the creator of the Daleks, in the next installment of Big Finish Productions’ Doctor Who: Time War audio series.

A stellar cast joins this full-cast audio drama alongside Paul McGann as the Doctor, including Rahkee Thakrar (Bliss), Terry Molloy (Davros), Adèle Anderson (Major Tamasan), Ken Bones (the General), Julia McKenzie (the Twelve) and Nicholas Briggs (the Daleks).

The Time War rages through space and time – two powerful enemies in a fight to the death. The Doctor keeps to the fringes of the conflict, helping where he can. He is not a warrior. Not yet. But this war takes no prisoners, and friends and enemies are drawing the Doctor ever closer to his destiny.

The Eighth Doctor – The Time War volume 4 is now available to pre-order as a collector’s edition CD box set and digital download, exclusively from the Big Finish website.

The Eighth Doctor and Bliss are dragged into the Time War as the Daleks replenish their army, using Davros himself.

The Eighth Doctor – The Time War volume 4 contains four terrifying tales:

4.1 Palindrome by John Dorney

In an alternative universe, Davros lives in peace, until the Doctor and Bliss arrive, and the Daleks emerge in a new reality

4.3 Dreadshade by Lisa McMullin

The Time Lords, including the General and the Twelve, adjust to life after the Time War, until the Doctor and Bliss return with a warning.

4.4 Restoration of the Daleks by Matt Fitton

The Dalek Time Strategist restores the Dalek armies to the universe, but wants to dispense with Davros.

Producer David Richardson said: “Ever since the Time War erupted at Big Finish, we’ve had plans for Davros’s grand entrance into the maelstrom. And here he is – back in our Doctor Who audios after too many years, a good decent man living a happy domestic life with his wife Charn on a thriving, peaceful Skaro… Something must have gone wrong with time…”

Director Helen Goldwyn added: “It never fails to thrill when you’re in studio with characters like Davros and of course the Daleks, as we record with the effect on the voices and can picture the action so clearly. To hear Terry Molloy so immersed in the role of Davros is terrifying and impressive in equal measure! Put him opposite Paul’s Doctor and you know you’re in the presence of two actors of enormous skill and experience.”

Big Finish is currently operating a digital-first release schedule. The mailout of collector’s edition CDs will be delayed, but all purchases of this release unlock a digital copy that can be immediately downloaded or played on the Big Finish app from the release date.

