The late David Warner joins Christopher Eccleston in Doctor Who – Once and Future: Time Lord Immemorial

Cast and story details have today been released for the first of October’s two audio adventures in the Doctor Who – Once and Future series.



As revealed at RadioTimes.com, Time Lord Immemorial stars Christopher Eccleston as the Doctor, meeting an alternative “Unbound” version of himself (played by the late David Warner).

The Time War. The Doctor has been injured and brought to a Time Lord field hospital. His body glows with energy, but this is no regeneration into a future form – instead, the Doctor’s past faces begin to appear as he flits haphazardly between incarnations…



Staggering to his TARDIS, the Doctor sets out to solve the mystery of his ‘degeneration’. Who has done this to him? How? And why? From the Earth to the stars, across an array of familiar times and places, he follows clues to retrace his steps, encountering old friends and enemies along the way. Tumbling through his lives, the Doctor must stop his degeneration before he loses himself completely…



Slipping between bodies, the Ninth Doctor finds his TARDIS caught between universes as the cosmos starts to break down. A Doctor from another reality arrives and they join forces with Liv Chenka and the Lumiat to find the cause.



Someone has desecrated the mythical Hall of the Time Lord Immemorial, where the sands of time from the multiverse are held. And those sands are running out…

Doctor Who – Once and Future: Time Lord Immemorial, written by Lisa McMullin

Eccleston said: “It was quite emotional for me to work with David Warner, an actor I grew up as a child watching and admiring. To share the Doctor with him was special. If ever there was an actor who should have played the Doctor, it was David Warner.”

Producer David Richardson added: “Bringing the Ninth Doctor and the Unbound Doctor together was inspired by the friendship between Chris and David. They have known each other well for some years and it was a treat to bring them together in the studio. To benefit from these two greats acting opposite each other was irresistible.”

Also joining the cast is legendary Jesus of Nazareth actor Robert Powell as the titular Time Lord Immemorial and Nicola Walker as Liv Chenka. In another reunion, Gina McKee (who co-starred with Christopher Eccleston in the 1996 TV drama series, Our Friends in the North) returns as the Lumiat, the insufferably good version of Missy.

