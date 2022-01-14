Don’t Wink? David Tennant and Colin Baker have their eye on the Weeping Angels

Jayson Peters
The Weeping Angels are back to take on two Time Lord incarnations at the same time in Doctor Who – Out of Time: Wink

Due for release in July 2022, this new audio drama is the concluding part of a trilogy of multi-Doctor specials which pit the Tenth Doctor (David Tennant) and one of his former selves (Colin Baker) against a classic enemy from the TV series.

Doctor Who - Out of Time: Wink

Doctor Who – Out of Time: Wink is now available to pre-order as a collector’s edition CD or a digital download from the Big Finish website. 

When the Sixth Doctor goes sight-seeing on Lucidus Silvara, he finds himself in a place where nothing is visible at all… only all-encompassing light! The Tenth Doctor is drawn in by a temporal anomaly, and the two Doctors meet a species with no sense of sight, living in a city surrounded by Weeping Angels. 

To save a civilization, the Doctors must keep their eyes on the Angels. Don’t blink. Don’t even wink… 

“And with Wink it’s the turn of the adorable Ol’ Sixie, taking on the Weeping Angels – and this time the stone terrors are on an alien world in the future.  

“It was especially lovely to hear David Tennant tell Colin Baker what a privilege it had been to record with him. Wink is, in every way, a story made out of love for Doctor Who.” 

Joining Baker and Tennant in the cast are Joanna van Kampen (The Archers) as art enthusiast Estra, Ayesha Antoine (Doctor Who) as Padilla, an inhabitant of Lucidus Silvara, and Clive Hayward (The Windsors), as city planner Dax. 

All of time and space …

Tags
