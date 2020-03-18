Original TARDIS team, reimagined, also to visit doomed Last Tsar …

David Bradley, Jemma Powell, Jamie Glover and Claudia Grant return as the original, yet slightly different, TARDIS team in the fourth volume of audio drama series, Doctor Who: The First Doctor Adventures, due for release March 18, 2020.

And this time they’ll be returning to the dreaded planet Skaro and facing the Doctor’s greatest foe – the Daleks …

Actor David Bradley expressed his delight at battling the Daleks on Skaro: “To record audio scenes with Daleks you have to have met them in real life – which I did in An Adventure in Space and Time and in “Twice Upon a Time.” The first time I encountered one on set it brought back that prickle on the back of the neck as I remembered them from when I was a child. The fact that they couldn’t go upstairs didn’t matter, they were still terrifying! To meet the man inside was funny and touching – it took me back to being young and terrified!”

Script editor John Dorney adds: “I’ve always been a big fan of the first few years of the series – it’s still figuring out what it is and is willing to go anywhere and do anything. And this new batch of stories does pretty much that. From a perfectly pitched Terry Nation tribute to a morally complex historical, I think this box set covers the full gamut of what the First Doctor’s era can do.”

The First Doctor Adventures Volume Four contains two stories – one historical and one set in the future:

“ Return to Skaro” by Andrew Smith: A new plan to return to Earth actually returns the TARDIS to another place its crew have recently visited – Skaro, homeworld of the Daleks. But it is some time after their previous visit. The Thals have moved on with developing their species… Yet the shadow of the Dalek city always looms large over them. Venturing into the abandoned metropolis, the Doctor and his friends discover the Daleks aren’t as dead as they might have thought… and it isn’t only their enemies who have secrets.

Doctor Who – The First Doctor Adventures Volume Four is available now on collector’s edition CD or download.

