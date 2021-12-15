Dark Horse releasing 2 new graphic novels collecting ongoing Critical Role comic series

Dark Horse Comics and Critical Role are thrilled to announce two new trade paperbacks collecting Critical Role: Vox Machina Origins Series III and Critical Role: The Tales of Exandria — The Bright Queen, respectively.

In the third series of the celebrated Vox Machina Origins comics from Critical Role and Dark Horse, prepare for more misadventure with the New York Times bestselling creative team of Jody Houser (Orphan Black, Stranger Things), Olivia Samson, MSASSYK (Isola, Gotham Academy), Diana Sousa (Isola, Crowded), and Ariana Maher (James Bond, Xena)!





Vox Machina enjoy a week in Westruun’s lap of luxury leading up to the Winter’s Crest Festival. But that costs coin, which has a bad habit of running out, so they join an underground fighting ring and bash their way to cash. Unfortunately, their ring-fighting turns out to be just a warm-up for a cold reality when a mysterious attack on Winter’s Crest festivities leaves the whole town magically frozen––including one of their own. Vox Machina will have to save the day again, against a much bigger foe than they first realized!

In Critical Role: The Tales of Exandria — The Bright Queen, Game Master Matthew Mercer joins Eisner Award-winning writer Darcy van Poelgeest (LittleBird) and fan-favorite artist CoupleofKooks in a brand-new Critical Role story from the mighty Kryn Dynasty!

Leylas Kryn, the Bright Queen, has spent multiple lives in pursuit of assembling the otherworldly Luxon. So when another piece appears nearby, Leylas sends her eternal lover Quana to collect it…with consequences that may threaten the entire Dynasty!

Critical Role: Vox Machina Origins Series III will be available everywhere books are sold May 4, 2022. It is available for pre-order on Amazon , Barnes & Noble , and at your l ocal comic shop .

Critical Role: The Tales of Exandria — The Bright Queen will be available everywhere books are sold June 15, 2022. It is available for pre-order on Amazon , Barnes & Noble , and at your local comic shop .

These two trade paperback collections are the next in the ongoing and ever-growing line of Critical Role comics from the collaborative partnership between Critical Role and Dark Horse Comics. Both trade paperbacks will retail for $19.99.