Paul McGann vs. Daleks and Weeping Angels in new Eighth Doctor Adventures

Paul McGann takes on the Daleks and the Weeping Angels in two brand-new box sets of explosive full-cast audio drama, due for release in winter 2022 from Big Finish Productions.



The Eighth Doctor Adventures enters a new era of standalone stories to land later this year. Following a decade of continuous adventures, the two new box sets, What Lies Inside? and Connections, will have a November and December release respectively.



Joining Paul McGann in the TARDIS is the brilliant Nicola Walker (The Split, Unforgotten) as Liv Chenka and Hattie Morahan (Enola Holmes, Beauty and the Beast) as Helen Sinclair.



Doctor Who – The Eighth Doctor Adventures: What Lies Inside? and Connections are each available to pre-order as collector’s edition CD box sets (+ download for just £19.99 per title) or a digital download only (for just £16.99 per title) from www.bigfinish.com.



The two exciting stories in What Lies Inside? are:

“Paradox of the Daleks” by John Dorney (2 parts)

“The Dalby Spook” by Lauren Mooney & Stewart Pringle (1 part)

The three action-packed adventures in Connections are:

“Here Lies Drax” by John Dorney (1 part)

“The Love Vampires” by James Kettle (1 part)

“Albie’s Angels” by Roy Gill (1 part)

Producer David Richardson said: “It’s a new start for the Eighth Doctor. After 10 years of long form interconnected storytelling, the range begins again with standalone stories. Each box set can be enjoyed in isolation.



“It begins some time after the ending of Stranded (and at the same time some time before it – if you’ve heard that final episode, you will understand) and there are battles to fight, people to save and enemies to defeat. Some will be familiar yet many will be new. There are so many stories yet to tell in the Eighth Doctor range.”