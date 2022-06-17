Paul McGann vs. Daleks and Weeping Angels in new Eighth Doctor Adventures

36 seconds ago
Jayson Peters
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail
The Eighth Doctor Adventures: What Lies Inside?
The Eighth Doctor Adventures: Connections

Paul McGann takes on the Daleks and the Weeping Angels in two brand-new box sets of explosive full-cast audio drama, due for release in winter 2022 from Big Finish Productions.
 
The Eighth Doctor Adventures enters a new era of standalone stories to land later this year. Following a decade of continuous adventures, the two new box sets, What Lies Inside? and Connections, will have a November and December release respectively. 
 
Joining Paul McGann in the TARDIS is the brilliant Nicola Walker (The Split, Unforgotten) as Liv Chenka and Hattie Morahan (Enola Holmes, Beauty and the Beast) as Helen Sinclair.  
 
Doctor Who – The Eighth Doctor Adventures: What Lies Inside? and Connections are each available to pre-order as collector’s edition CD box sets (+ download for just £19.99 per title) or a digital download only (for just £16.99 per title) from www.bigfinish.com
 
The two exciting stories in What Lies Inside? are:

  • “Paradox of the Daleks” by John Dorney (2 parts)
  • “The Dalby Spook” by Lauren Mooney & Stewart Pringle (1 part) 

The three action-packed adventures in Connections are:

  • “Here Lies Drax” by John Dorney (1 part)
  • “The Love Vampires” by James Kettle (1 part)
  • “Albie’s Angels” by Roy Gill (1 part)

Producer David Richardson said: “It’s a new start for the Eighth Doctor. After 10 years of long form interconnected storytelling, the range begins again with standalone stories. Each box set can be enjoyed in isolation.  
 
“It begins some time after the ending of Stranded (and at the same time some time before it – if you’ve heard that final episode, you will understand) and there are battles to fight, people to save and enemies to defeat. Some will be familiar yet many will be new. There are so many stories yet to tell in the Eighth Doctor range.” 

All of time and space …

The War Master: Self-Defence 15-year Doctor Who reunion for Derek Jacobi, David Tennant
From Doctor Horrible to Doctor Who: Neil Patrick Harris joins 60th anniversary special
Don’t Wink? David Tennant and Colin Baker have their eye on the Weeping Angels
Doctor Who – The Ninth Adventures: Into the Stars Christopher Eccleston’s Ninth Doctor goes ‘Into the Stars’ to meet pacifist Sontarans
The New Adventures of Bernice Summerfield — Blood and Steel Big Finish’s first lady Benny and David Warner’s alternate Doctor meet Cybermen and Nazis in prewar Berlin
Doctor Who Fourth Doctor to meet Empress of Mars’ TV ice queen

Tags
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail

Subscribe for free updates!

Newsletters

View previous campaigns.

Powered by MailChimp

Nerdvana Media will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing. Please let us know all the ways you would like to hear from us:

You can change your mind at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link in the footer of any email you receive from us, or by contacting us at news@nerdvanamedia.com. We will treat your information with respect. For more information about our privacy practices please visit our website. By clicking below, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with these terms.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.

Samurai Comics

Events

Springs Hosting
Huge Discounts on your Favorite RPGs @ DriveThruRPG.com