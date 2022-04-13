Colin Baker is the Warrior in Doctor Who: Unbound re-genesis …

Two alternative futures bookend a brand-new box set of full-cast audio dramas from the Doctor Who — Unbound range, released today by Big Finish Productions.

In the midst of the Time War, different realities are conjured up and extinguished in moments. The Meanwhiles and the Neverweres. The Nightmare Child, the Skaro Degradations and the Horde of Travesties. Now, among them strides the Warrior.



Colin Baker leads an all-star cast in three new adventures in the Unbound universe. Doctor Who Unbound: Doctor of War – Genesis opens in the dying seconds of the 1975 TV story Genesis of the Daleks as the Doctor (Tom Baker), Sarah (Sadie Miller) and Harry (Christopher Naylor) make a choice to destroy the Daleks. But this time, they must face the dire consequences of that decision.



The box set cast also features Sanjeev Bhaskar (as Chancellor Borusa), Geoffrey Beevers (as the Master), Rebecca Night (as Romana), Nicola Bryant (as Peri), Seán Carlsen (as Narvin), Georgia Mackenzie (as Time Lady Zorcha) and Nicholas Briggs (as the Daleks).



Then, in the closing adventure, Rick Warden (Happy Valley, Unwelcome) joins the action as the ruthless Styggron, from 1975’s The Android Invasion. In this new reality, the Kraals’ plan is more ambitious than simple world domination but is the Warrior their enemy or ally?



Doctor Who Unbound: Doctor of War – Genesis is now available to own as a collector’s edition CD (+ download for just £19.99) or a digital download only (for just £16.99) from www.bigfinish.com.

Times have changed. A choice was made and the universe diverged. And now all of history is at war.



One man stands at the centre of it all. But whose side is he on? Is he with the angels? Or the demons? And does anyone even know which is which?



He was a Doctor once, but now he is Doctor no more. He is the Warrior. The Doctor of War.

The three explosive stories in this box set are:

Dust Devil by John Dorney — The TARDIS crew are on the run, pursued by an unstoppable force. But who is hunting them? And why? Will they find the answers on Aridius? Or just more questions?



Aftershocks by Lou Morgan — The ripples are spreading out. The Warrior is on trial. Or is he? No-one’s willing to tell him his crime so how can he know if he’s guilty? And who is trying him anyway?



The Difference Office by James Kettle — The Warrior is President of the Time Lords… and suffering from visions. Is he the right man to combat an invasion? Because there’s someone out there in the wilderness of Gallifrey. Someone with the Warrior’s face. And he’s heading for the Capitol.

Producer David Richardson said: “I love the Kraals – they’re so angry! In the twisted timeline of Doctor of War, The Android Invasion never happened and history took a different path, as the Warrior meets them elsewhere – and their leader Styggron has a different scheme! And it’s one that puts just more than the future of planet Earth in peril…”



Rick Warden added: “I think it’s a fascinating script. I really enjoyed it. I prepped for Styggron by looking at clips that director Barnaby Edwards sent me through. Straight away I said something to the effect of, ‘If I don’t lose my voice playing Styggron than I haven’t done it right’. He’s a good deal more gravelly and more aggressive than me. So, my main preparation was vocal.”



Colin Baker said: “When I read the script I thought, ‘Wow, that’s exciting’. There’s more going on than you can shake a stick at.

“It’s great fun exploring these new intricate possibilities. It’s very complex stuff. As soon as you acknowledge that tampering with time is possible then you can go back and change things, the rules can get broken, and the perceptions of the rules can get changed. It expands the possible universes of Doctor Who enormously.”