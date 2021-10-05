New details on December Big Finish audio release

Not satisfied with his recent cameo on Emmerdale, Colin Baker is reprising the role of Bayban the Butcher in Big Finish Productions’ Blake’s 7 audio adventures. With the sci-fi series enjoying a bit of a streaming renaissance on BritBox, this return is sure to stir a few memories…

The Worlds of Blake’s 7: Bayban the Butcher box set is due for release in December 2021.

Baker, best known as the Sixth Doctor in Doctor Who, finally makes his return as the career criminal first introduced to audiences in the 1980s Blake’s 7 episode, “City at the Edge of the World.”

These full-cast audio adventures feature a host of beloved cast members reprising their original television roles, including Sally Knyvette as Captain Jenna Stannis, Stephen Greif as Travis and Michael Keating as Vila Restal. Also joining them is Abigail Thaw as psychostrategist Hinton, whom listeners first met in The Clone Masters box set.

The Worlds of Blake’s 7: Bayban the Butcher is now available to pre-order as a collector’s edition CD box set (at the special pre-order price of £19.99) or digital download (at the special pre-order price of £16.99), exclusively from the Big Finish website.

Barbarian, Berserker… Bridegroom?



Even a psychopath must start somewhere. Bayban’s criminal career began well before he first met the Liberator crew. Somehow, his career also survived that fatal encounter with them.



Bayban isn’t the forgiving type. Jenna, Vila, even Travis are all about to learn that they don’t call him the Butcher for nothing.

The three exciting audio adventures contained within this box set are as follows:

“Conscience” by Katherine Armitage

“The Butcher’s Wife” by Lizzie Hopley

“Vengeance Games” by Lizbeth Myles

Co-producer Peter Anghelides said: “I’ve always wanted to hear Bayban return in the Big Finish range. I once had the temerity to suggest on Twitter than Bayban’s demise in City at the Edge of the World was no reason to avoid bringing him into the series – and perhaps he could play Bayban’s dad? Colin Baker’s splendid response was:

“Bayban’s Dad? BAYBAN’S DAD??? Why not younger brother – or even Bayban himself? I never believed he died you know…”

“Well, almost a decade later, we are able to make it happen. Our inventive trio of adventures are set at different times in Bayban’s life: we see what he was like before his TV debut, shortly after it, and then once he has re-established himself as a threatening presence in the world of Blake’s 7.”