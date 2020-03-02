A Distant Echo - Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Behind that special 'Anidala' moment and more in The Clone Wars revival

The new “Clone Wars Download” special looks at “A Distant Echo,” the second episode of The Clone Wars’ final season on Disney Plus.

Executive producer Dave Filoni talks about fitting “The Bad Batch” into the series’ last 12 episodes — something that wasn’t originally intended for the storyline — and there’s also great insight from ubiquitous clone trooper actor Dee Bradley Baker and Obi-Wan Kenobi himself, James Arnold Taylor.

Filoni said adding this thread into the finale season changed the way he had to orchestrate the stories that would play out before the conclusion — in the process, giving one vital Star Wars character a voice in these episodes that wasn’t originally envisioned as an “Anidala” story.

“For example, in these 12 episodes, there was not a single scene with Padme, and it goes without saying she’s an important part of the prequel trilogy,” Filoni says in the video. “And while my job in Clone Wars was never really to tell her story — George did that — or Anakin’s, I do have a job to tell how the other characters relate to those characters.”

That includes Captain Rex, who is ever Anakin’s trusty wingman — now, in the personal arena as well, as the Jedi gets some long-distance personal time with, and advice from, his secret wife. The occasion doesn’t just bring a sense of comic relief as Obi-Wan gets a knowing jab in his singular style, but deeper insight into the characters and their relationships, and their understanding of each other’s relationships.

The light moment is a light in the darkness in the wider Clone Wars, which are closer to to their tragic end, as well as in a story arc that is deepening the gloom of the horrors of galactic conflict and the Sith’s manipulations.

