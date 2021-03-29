Christopher Eccleston’s Ninth Doctor to meet the Brigadier, face Cybermen in new audio adventures

Christopher Eccleston recording Doctor Who - The Ninth Doctor Adventures
Christopher Eccleston in the recording booth for Doctor Who – The Ninth Doctor Adventures (Courtesy Big Finish Productions)

Christopher Eccleston will finally face one of the Doctor’s greatest and most iconic enemies – the Cybermen – in later volumes of The Ninth Doctor Adventures.

Big Finish releases trailer for Ninth Doctor Adventures: Ravagers

Following the premiere of the first trailer for the series’ May 2021 debut on Friday, however, Big Finish today revealed that the Ninth Doctor will also encounter some old friends as well as terrifying foes in forthcoming volumes …

The final episode of volume three, due for release in November 2021, features one of the menacing Mondasian monsters on the set of Fritz Lang’s celebrated 1927 motion picture, Metropolis

“I know everyone was very keen for the Ninth Doctor to have an encounter with the Cybermen, and as they were the only Doctor and monster I hadn’t written for at Big Finish, I was very keen to be the one to write it! It was a real honour getting to script their meeting… particularly as it gave me the chance to dive into my love for the movies and write a bit of a celebrity historical,” said writer John Dorney.

Then, in volume four, due for release in February 2022, the Doctor is reunited with Brigadier Lethbridge-Stewart, as played by Jon Culshaw, in an adventure that takes the Time Lord to the Forth of Firth.  

“The Brigadier is an iconic character from the classic series, whereas the Ninth Doctor arrives at the very forefront of the New Series,” writer Roy Gill said. “They may initially seem very different, but there’s an interesting connection: both forthright and deeply decent, they’ve been through conflict and are still fighting for what’s right… It was a privilege to write their first meeting for Big Finish.” 

“It’s been so enjoyable creating a whole new era for the Ninth Doctor, and I think the scripts really succeed in defining that bold new start,” producer David Richardson added. “We are talking the Ninth Doctor pre-‘Rose’. These are the adventures some time after his regeneration, travelling alone, starting to discover himself after all that time being the War Doctor.” 

Doctor Who fans worldwide can now pre-order all four volumes of The Ninth Doctor Adventures, which are available in three formats — collector’s edition CD, digital download and limited-edition, gatefold triple LP vinyl — exclusively from the Big Finish website at www.bigfinish.com. The triple LP vinyls are strictly limited to a pressing of 1,000 per volume. and do not include any behind-the-scenes extras, but listeners purchasing vinyl LP editions will receive a download of the story automatically and be given access to the CD edits as a bonus download. Episodes will be edited specifically for the vinyl format, presented as 2 episodes, one on each side, each with opening and closing music. In addition, all pre-orders of the vinyls will also receive the behind the extras as a bonus download.  

All of time and space …

