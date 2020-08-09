Christopher Eccleston will play the Ninth Doctor again

Fantastic! The Ninth Doctor will return next year in a series of full-cast Doctor Who audio dramas starring Christopher Eccleston himself.

“Big Finish is proud to announce the long-awaited return of Christopher Eccleston as the Doctor in 12 fantastic full-cast audio dramas coming in May 2021!” Big Finish Productions announced Sunday.

“After 15 years it will be exciting to revisit the Ninth Doctor’s world, bringing back to life a character I love playing,” Eccleston said in a statement published on the BBC’s official Doctor Who website.

Eccleston’s one stormy season starting in 2005 resurrected TV’s Doctor Who after its 1989 cancellation, and Big Finish started producing original cast recordings that brought the universe back to fans in 1999.

Big Finish’s chairman, Jason Haigh-Ellery said: “I first talked to Christopher about returning to the role of the Doctor at a fan convention in February this year. Christopher said he was enjoying meeting the fans and was pleased that his Doctor was remembered so fondly. I am so pleased that Christopher has decided to return to the role with us – and I’m excited to welcome him to the Big Finish family as we discover the new adventures of the Ninth Doctor.”

Big Finish’s creative director, Nicholas Briggs, added: “Working with Chris was a very special time for me. The beginning of my Doctor Who TV career. So, writing for and directing him feels incredibly exciting. He’s such a powerful performer and it’ll be amazing to work with him again.”

Not much is know about the release, including full casting and titles and where these stories will fit into Who’s timeline. But they will be available as four volumes of digital downloads, collectible CDs and limited-edition vinyl LPs, with the first volume scheduled for release in May.