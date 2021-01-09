Fantastic! Finally, we have the first details for Christopher Eccleston’s first foray into Doctor Who audio drama! Cover artwork and story titles for the first volume of Big Finish Doctor Who – The Ninth Doctor Adventures starring the man who brought the TARDIS back to television were unveiled today.

Due for release in May 2021, Doctor Who – The Ninth Doctor Adventures: Ravagers is a full-cast audio drama box set comprising three fantastic stories all written by Big Finish’s creative director, Nicholas Briggs.

Joining Christopher Eccleston on his first audio odyssey through time and space are Camilla Beeput as Nova, a galley chef from the Sphere of Freedom enlisted by the Doctor to stop a dastardly plan, and Jayne McKenna as Audrey, the oldest gamer in Freedom City (although there may be more to her than meets the eye).

Doctor Who – The Ninth Doctor Adventures: Ravagers is now available for pre-order; the stories included in this first volume are:

“Sphere of Freedom”

“Cataclysm”

“Food Fight”

Christopher Eccleston said in a statement: “It was lovely coming back to play the role again, due to Nicholas’s writing. I was surprised at how very quickly I seemed to recall the choices I made fifteen years ago. It was an odd experience; the Ninth Doctor’s still hanging around.”

“It’s been an honor working with Chris again – it’s truly thrilling to hear him in studio, inhabiting the Ninth Doctor like he’d never been away!” said Nicholas Briggs, “Writing and directing Doctor Who stories never gets old for me, and I’m so excited for people to hear what we’ve been up to.

“It’s been a delight to kick off The Ninth Doctor Adventures series with Chris, and I know that my fellow writers and directors are cooking up some great stuff for the next box set.”

Doctor Who fans worldwide can now pre-order all four volumes of The Ninth Doctor Adventures, which are available in three formats – collector’s edition CD, digital download or limited edition gatefold triple LP vinyl – exclusively from the Big Finish website. Doctor Who – The Ninth Doctor Adventures triple LP vinyls are strictly limited to a pressing of 1,000 per volume, and can be pre-ordered individually or in a bundle comprising all four albums. Big Finish says these vinyl editions do not include any behind-the-scenes extras.

The company has been producing Doctor Who audios since 1999, starring Tom Baker, Peter Davison, Colin Baker, Sylvester McCoy, Paul McGann, David Tennant and John Hurt, as well as a vast universe of spinoffs.