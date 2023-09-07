Castlevania: Nocturne premieres Sept. 27 on Twitch and YouTube, Sept. 28 on Netflix

ALL NEW series CASTLEVANIA: NOCTURNE – feat. the rise of RICHTER BELMONT, gaming icon and vampire hunter prodigy – premieres September 28, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/Vgo3zSb7dR — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) July 27, 2023

The rise of Richter Belmont …

Vampires in the French Revolution …

The gory and gothic adventures of the Castlevania franchise continue with an exciting new setting and their highest stakes yet. A gripping story of love and loss, Nocturne marks an evolution to the original fan-favorite Castlevania Netflix Series. Featuring a never before seen origin story of Richter Belmont (gaming icon, and one of the Franchise’s most beloved characters). Bandana included.

Castlevania: Nocturne will premiere Sept. 28 on Netflix. It will premiere a day earlier on YouTube and Twitch. A teaser trailer was released on July 27 and the main trailer on Sept. 7.



Netflix announced in June 2022 that the new animated series, was officially in production. The series is led by showrunner Kevin Kolde and creator/writer Clive Bradley and produced by Project 51 Productions with production services provided by Powerhouse Animation.



As teased over two years ago, Castlevania: Nocturne follows Richter, a descendant of the Belmont family, popularized in the iconic Symphony of Night and Rondo of Blood entries in the Castlevania video game series.

More about Castlevania …