Castlevania: Nocturne premieres Sept. 28 – watch the teaser trailer tomorrow …

It begins. Teaser trailer drops tomorrow. CASTLEVANIA: NOCTURNE premieres September 28th, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/G5MCLasyda — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) July 26, 2023

Castlevania: Nocturne will premiere Sept. 28 on Netflix. A teaser trailer will be released July 27.



Netflix announced in June 2022 that the new animated series, was officially in production. The series is led by showrunner Kevin Kolde and creator/writer Clive Bradley and produced by Project 51 Productions with production services provided by Powerhouse Animation.



As teased over two years ago, Castlevania: Nocturne follows Richter, a descendant of the Belmont family, popularized in the iconic Symphony of Night and Rondo of Blood entries in the Castlevania video game series.

