Borg Queen, Rogue One actor bring ‘Star’ power in Peter Davison’s Doctor Who audio dramas

The Fifth Doctor returns for two more adventures – in space and on Earth – in a brand-new full-cast audio drama box set released today by Big Finish Productions.

Peter Davison (the Fifth Doctor) stars alongside Janet Fielding (Tegan) and Sarah Sutton (Nyssa) in Doctor Who – The Fifth Doctor Adventures: Conflicts of Interest.

Joining them in major guest roles are two acting titans; Olivier Award-winning actor Alice Krige (The OA, Star Trek’s original Borg Queen from First Contact) lends her voice to vengeful space marshal Reno in “Friendly Fire” by John Dorney; and the familiar tones of Alistair Petrie (Sex Education, Deep Heat, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) appear in “The Edge of the War” by Jonathan Barnes.

In the far future and the recent past, the Doctor, Nyssa and Tegan discover that humans can be monsters too.



Alongside these two three-part stories the box set also features an exclusive bonus download of “Gobbledegook” – an hourlong audiobook adventure narrated by Dan Starkey, featuring special music and effects.

Davison said: “I’m just always in a constant state of amazement the Fifth Doctor still has young fans. It’s very good for one’s ego, yet it’s been more than 40 years. I get very, very depressed because I didn’t realize it was that long. How is that possible? Am I really that old? Yes, I am. But I’m very happy to still be here.”

“Friendly Fire” by John Dorney:



When the TARDIS needs to reset itself, the Doctor, Nyssa and Tegan find themselves having to fill time on a space-hub filled with numerous attractions. This pleases Tegan and Nyssa no end… but the Doctor is more interested in visiting an alien friend of his living on a nearby mining planet and is able to persuade his friends to join him.



But on arrival his friend is nowhere to be found and the locals are more than slightly unwelcoming. With limited options for departure and a hostile populace they may be in a lot of trouble.



Sometimes true monsters are found in the strangest places.

Fielding said: “This story reminded me of a Western in space (which of course was how Gene Roddenberry originally envisaged Star Trek). It’s also a bit like Bad Day at Black Rock. The theme is very much ‘How do you do the right thing in a difficult situation?’ Who is the guilty party? Who is involved, and how?”

“The Edge of the War” by Jonathan Barnes:



France in the summer of 1936. The village of Villy is in a state of contentment, tinged only slightly with unease. A kilometre away, construction is underway on a large underground fortification, part of the Maginot Line project which has seen the building of a series of defences against future invasion.



A young artist has arrived in the village to paint the landscape. Her name is Nyssa and she has taken a room in the local inn, run in its owner’s absence by a young Australian woman called Tegan. But she’s not the only newcomer. A detective called the Doctor has just got in from Paris. And he has quite a mystery to solve…

Sutton said: “Tegan and Nyssa don’t have much time together at all in this story and even the Doctor doesn’t appear for quite a long time. In fact, Nyssa only arrives a few hours before it all kicks off. And then we’re all given new jobs. It’s quite funny. I like this story a lot.”



Petrie said: “The Count is a seemingly benign French aristocrat existing in a place where time may or may not be a tangible enemy. He’s existing in a bucolic environment and I think he’s trying to protect people. There’s a posh brilliance and gentleness to him until the story ramps up but ultimately and tragically, he’s misguided.”



Producer David Richardson added: “We were delighted to welcome Alistair Petrie back to Big Finish — he’s such a busy and brilliant actor but he always makes time for us if he can. Once again, Alistair delivers such a charismatic and nuanced performance.”

“Gobbledegook” by Frazer Lee:



Chief librarian Velar’s beloved books are being returned with their text completely garbled at planet Batear’s largest library. Batearian books are living things, organically linked via the ancient cave system where they are shelved.



Unless Velar’s old friend the Doctor can detect a pattern in the chaos, Batear’s entire cultural history will become gobbledegook!

Lee said: “If you could tell the star-struck kid who watched Tom Baker regenerate into Peter Davison that he’d someday write a Doctor Who adventure, I honestly doubt he’d believe you! I had to have a cup of tea and a sit down while the news sank in, and then of course I started thinking of a trillion story ideas…”



The cast also includes Poppy Miller (who previously played Ginny Potter in the West End’s Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), Matt Addis (Hounded, Doctor Who: The Eighth Doctor Adventures), and Phillipe Bosher (Blake’s 7: Restoration Part 2).

All of time and space …