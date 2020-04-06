Big Finish releasing free weekly audio dramas

Starting today, Big Finish will be releasing free downloads of full-cast audio dramas, for a limited time.

Every Monday, a new story (or episode from a box set collection) will be made available to download exclusively from the Big Finish web site’s Weekly Deals page.

These stories can be unlocked by anyone who has registered for a Big Finish account (which is free to create) and played on the Big Finish listening app (which is free to install).

Each story will be available for one week only, and comes accompanied by a special discount offer on related titles.

This week’s free title is: Doctor Who: The War Doctor – The Innocent. Starring John Hurt and Jacqueline Pearce, this story is notable for being the first Big Finish release featuring a “new series” Doctor. Set during the Time War, it concerns the War Doctor’s recovery on the peaceful planet Keska.

As the Daleks mass their time fleet for a final assault on Gallifrey, something ancient is waiting for them at Omega One. And a sacrifice must be made.



Arch-manipulator and Time Lord strategist, Cardinal Ollistra receives shock news of the Doctor’s death.



Meanwhile, on the planet Keska, a parochial war has returned to plague a peaceful civilization after decades of tranquillity. But how can such a war have any connection with the great Time War which, at any one moment in the whole of eternity, could threaten to tear the universe apart?



If only the Doctor were still alive.

Big Finish listeners can get up to 50% off related War Doctor adventures at the Weekly Deals page.

Further free stories will be released over the next eight weeks.

