Free Doctor Who: John Hurt’s War Doctor audio debut

This week sees not one but two free Doctor Who audio drama downloads from Big Finish, one via the website and one in the pages of the latest Doctor Who Magazine.

In recent months, Big Finish has released a selection of giveaways entitled Weekly Freebies. These are made available to download exclusively from the Big Finish web site’s Weekly Deals page at https://www.bigfinish.com/collections/v/weekly-deals for one week only.

Each story can be unlocked by anyone who has registered for a Big Finish account (which is free to create) and played on the Big Finish listening app (which is free to install). Accompanying each free release is a selection of discounts on related titles.

This week’s free title is: Doctor Who: The War Doctor – The Innocent. Starring John Hurt and Jacqueline Pearce, this story is notable for being the first Big Finish release featuring a “new series” Doctor. Set during the Time War, it concerns the War Doctor’s recovery on the peaceful planet Keska.

As the Daleks mass their time fleet for a final assault on Gallifrey, something ancient is waiting for them at Omega One. And a sacrifice must be made.



Arch-manipulator and Time Lord strategist, Cardinal Ollistra receives shock news of the Doctor’s death.



Meanwhile, on the planet Keska, a parochial war has returned to plague a peaceful civilization after decades of tranquillity. But how can such a war have any connection with the great Time War which, at any one moment in the whole of eternity, could threaten to tear the universe apart?



If only the Doctor were still alive.

Big Finish listeners can get up to 50% off related adventures of John Hurt’s “War Doctor” at the Weekly Deals page.

Readers of the magazine will be able to download Doctor Who: The Lost Stories – Farewell Great Macedon completely free, via the printed link and code.