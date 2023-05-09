Free Ninth Doctor audio drama from Big Finish

Sphere of Freedom

Over the next few months, Big Finish Productions will be releasing free stories (or episodes from a box set collection of stories) to download for a limited time – to give new listeners a chance to dip into the extensive archive of audio adventures on offer. 

These stories can be unlocked by anyone who has registered for a Big Finish account (which is free to create) and played on the Big Finish listening app (which is free to install).

Each story will be available for one week only, and comes accompanied by a special discount offer on related titles.

The first Big Finish Freebie is Doctor Who – The Ninth Doctor Adventures: Sphere of Freedom, starring Christopher Eccleston and written by Nicholas Briggs, originally released in May 2021.

On the Sphere of Freedom, the Doctor is about to shut down an evil Immersive Games business empire. He’s assisted by a valiant galley chef called Nova. But his plan spectacularly fails… And who exactly is Audrey?

This episode heralds the start of the Ninth Doctor’s era on audio, and features a voyage of discovery alongside new faces Nova (Camilla Beeput) and Audrey (Jayne McKenna), running into adventure at every twist and turn.

For a limited time, listeners can also get the complete range of Ninth Doctor Adventures up to 50% off at https://www.bigfinish.com/ranges/v/doctor-who-the-ninth-doctor-adventures. The free download and discount offers expire at 23:59 (UK time) on 14 May 2023.

