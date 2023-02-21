Big Finish releases more Eleventh Doctor audios without Matt Smith

1 hour ago
Jayson Peters
The Eleventh Doctor Chronicles: All of Time and Space

Jacob Dudman returns with his acclaimed portrayal of the Eleventh Doctor in a brand-new box set of full-cast Doctor Who audio dramas, released today by Big Finish Productions.
 
Following on from the cliffhanger ending to Geronimo!, the Doctor (Jacob Dudman) and his new companion, Valarie Lockwood (Safiyya Ingar) are back in three perilous adventures: an ingenious writer pitches a new show called Doctor Who, powerful panther-like creatures are on the attack and Valarie finds the Doctor isn’t acting like himself…

Doctor Who – The Doctor Chronicles: The Eleventh Doctor: All of Time and Space is now available to own as a collector’s edition 3-disc CD box set (+ download for just £19.99) or as a digital download only (for just £16.99), exclusively from www.bigfinish.com
 
There’s a story told throughout the universe. From the dawn of history to its dying days, you’ll find someone telling it. The story of the traveler in the blue box. The story of the Doctor. 
 
No one knows the power of stories more than the Doctor who has been in so many. But for Valarie, this is all new. She’s about to learn how a story can save a life, forge a civilization or even rewrite reality itself. 
 
The three fun-filled adventures in this box set are: 

All of Time and Space by Ellery Quest 
As concepts for shows go, it’s a good one. An adventurer and his friend travelling through all of time and space, righting wrongs and defending those who can’t defend themselves. Yet, as its creator is about to discover, there are those who’d rather this show never existed.  
What’s so dangerous about ‘Doctor Who’? 

The Yearn by Angus Dunican 
The people of Medrüth are under siege. Forced into underground bunkers, the Medrüthians are desperate for a way to escape. When the Doctor and Valarie arrive, it seems like they’ve finally got everything they wanted. Except, that’s when the nightmares really begin. 

Curiosity Shop by James Goss 
Mr Foreman owns a junkyard. He doesn’t get many visitors. In fact, all anyone ever seems interested in is Barbara. 
One woman informs Mr Foreman she knows the truth about Barbara, that she went on impossible adventures with a man called the Doctor. This woman, this Valarie, will do anything to be reunited with Barbara and the Doctor. Even if it kills her. 

Jacob Dudman said: “[The opening story] is wonderful – with lovely emotional moments while also having a tremendous amount of fun. I love it when Doctor Who does bonkers left field stuff which is totally not what you’re expecting. 
 
“With The Yearn, the writer invites us into a new and exciting world and the lives of three characters who are struggling in an almost lockdown situation. The script is bolstered by a fantastic cast.  
 
Curiosity Shop is phenomenally clever and so full of heart. James Goss has just done it again. I’ve run out of words for this man’s brilliance.” 
 
Safiyya Ingar added: “I’m really happy to be back. What I love about this universe is that you can do something completely different that keeps you on your toes and reminds you that at the end of the day, it’s just fun silliness. I love it. I can’t wait to hear it all come together – it’s going to be so brilliant.” 

All of time and space …

