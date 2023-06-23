Big Finish audio series Diary of River song to end in August

The Diary of River Song is opening for one final chapter, as Alex Kingston stars in four new full-cast audio adventures, due for release in August 2023 from Big Finish Productions.

After eight years and 12 series, The Diary of River Song is coming to a close with four full-cast audio dramas going under the umbrella title, The Orphan Quartet. All good things come to an end and River’s run of audio dramas is going out with a bang!



The Diary of River Song series began in 2015 with an encounter between the adventurous archaeologist and her future husband in his Eighth incarnation (played by Paul McGann). Since then, River has used her vortex manipulator to observe and interact with multiple Doctors, enemies and aliens.



Alex Kingston stars and there are plenty of surprises in store in this forthcoming box set, due for release from Big Finish Productions in August 2023.



In the forthcoming box set, Professor Song takes a trip to a smugglers’ inn on the Cornish coast in the 18th Century, visits the wreckage of the planet Earth, gatecrashes her own honeymoon and investigates a health spa run by an infamous race of aliens from 1960s Doctor Who. But how will she cope when meeting the fearsome Jackie Tyler (Camille Coduri)?



The Worlds of Doctor Who – The Diary of River Song: The Orphan Quartet is now available to pre-order as a collector’s edition 4-disc box set (on CD + download at £29.99) and as a digital download (at £22.99), exclusively at www.bigfinish.com.

An old enemy hides beyond the universe, a desolate Cornish inn confronts the truth, a grieving mother holds onto a deadly memento of war, and has the Earth failed to notice it’s been invaded? Professor River Song must solve all this while dealing with a loss of her own.

The final four stories in the Diary of River Song series are as follows:

The Excise Men by Lou Morgan

by Lou Morgan Harvest of the Krotons by James Goss

by James Goss Dead Man Talking by Tim Foley

by Tim Foley The Wife of River Song by Lizzie Hopley

Producer James Goss said: “It’s an absolute privilege to unite Three Great Queens of Doctor Who – River Song, Jackie Tyler and The Krotons. The Krotons are back and they’re running a health farm! Who better to investigate than River and Jackie?



“If you were wondering about Jackie’s unlikely friendship with Mrs Song at Number 23 (in The Lives of Captain Jack volume 3) then here’s the answer. It was the kind of day in studio you can only dream of as one of Doctor Who’s most beloved monsters met the Krotons – will Jackie Tyler become a High Brain?”

All of time and space …