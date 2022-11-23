Big Finish announces ‘Once and Future’ audio series to mark 60 years of Doctor Who

29 mins ago
Jayson Peters
Pathfinder Infinite
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail

Fourth through Tenth Doctors, ‘dozens’ more cast assemble in May 2023!

Big Finish Productions will mark 60 years of Doctor Who with an eight-part, full-cast audio drama series beginning in May 2023.  

“There will never come a time when we don’t need a hero like the Doctor” – Steven Moffat 

‘Since landing in 1963, Doctor Who has made history as the world’s longest-running action-adventure TV show! As we head into the anniversary year, it’s time to revisit the past and commemorate the legacy of those who came before…”

The Time War. The Doctor has been injured and brought to a Time Lord field hospital. His body glows with energy, but this is no regeneration into a future form – instead, the Doctor’s past faces begin to appear as he flits haphazardly between incarnations…

Staggering to his TARDIS, the Doctor sets out to solve the mystery of his ‘degeneration’. Who has done this to him? How? And why? From the Earth to the stars, across an array of familiar times and places, he follows clues to retrace his steps, encountering old friends and enemies along the way. Tumbling through his lives, the Doctor must stop his degeneration before he loses himself completely… 

Doctor Who Once and Future stars Fourth Doctor Tom Baker, Fifth Doctor Peter Davison, Sixth Doctor Colin Baker, Seventh Doctor Sylvester McCoy, Eighth Doctor Paul McGann, Ninth Doctor Christopher Eccleston and Tenth Doctor David Tennant, with dozens more guest cast members still to be revealed.   

Producer David Richardson said: “An astonishing array of talent has come aboard to be a part of this epic eight-hour anniversary story. It’s a huge Doctor Who party and a massive celebration that has been years in the making.” 

Big Finish said the series will be released monthly, with the first seven parts materializing between May and October 2023, and a final coda in November 2024.  

All of time and space …

Doctor Who — The Ninth Doctor Adventures: Hidden Depths Eccleston’s Ninth Doctor meets Sea Devils in Hidden Depths audio set
THE WAR MASTER: ANTI-GENESIS More Derek Jacobi War Master audios from Big Finish
BBC introduces 15th Doctor’s companion, Ruby Sunday
Stephen Noonan More Doctor Who audio adventures with Stephen Noonan’s First Doctor
New Doctor Who episodes will screen exclusively on Disney+ outside UK
‘Kaleidoscope’: Apocalyptic Third Doctor audio dramas blast off

Tags
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail

Subscribe for free updates!

Newsletters

View previous campaigns.

Powered by MailChimp

Nerdvana Media will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing. Please let us know all the ways you would like to hear from us:

You can change your mind at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link in the footer of any email you receive from us, or by contacting us at news@nerdvanamedia.com. We will treat your information with respect. For more information about our privacy practices please visit our website. By clicking below, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with these terms.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.

Samurai Comics

Events

Arizona Renaissance Festival
Arizona Renaissance Festival
4 Feb 23
Gold Canyon
Arizona Renaissance Festival
Arizona Renaissance Festival
5 Feb 23
Gold Canyon
Arizona Renaissance Festival
Arizona Renaissance Festival
11 Feb 23
Gold Canyon
Arizona Renaissance Festival
Arizona Renaissance Festival
12 Feb 23
Gold Canyon
Arizona Renaissance Festival
Arizona Renaissance Festival
18 Feb 23
Gold Canyon
Huge Discounts on your Favorite RPGs @ DriveThruRPG.com