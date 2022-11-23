Big Finish announces ‘Once and Future’ audio series to mark 60 years of Doctor Who

Fourth through Tenth Doctors, ‘dozens’ more cast assemble in May 2023!

Big Finish Productions will mark 60 years of Doctor Who with an eight-part, full-cast audio drama series beginning in May 2023.

“There will never come a time when we don’t need a hero like the Doctor” – Steven Moffat

‘Since landing in 1963, Doctor Who has made history as the world’s longest-running action-adventure TV show! As we head into the anniversary year, it’s time to revisit the past and commemorate the legacy of those who came before…”

The Time War. The Doctor has been injured and brought to a Time Lord field hospital. His body glows with energy, but this is no regeneration into a future form – instead, the Doctor’s past faces begin to appear as he flits haphazardly between incarnations…



Staggering to his TARDIS, the Doctor sets out to solve the mystery of his ‘degeneration’. Who has done this to him? How? And why? From the Earth to the stars, across an array of familiar times and places, he follows clues to retrace his steps, encountering old friends and enemies along the way. Tumbling through his lives, the Doctor must stop his degeneration before he loses himself completely…

Doctor Who – Once and Future stars Fourth Doctor Tom Baker, Fifth Doctor Peter Davison, Sixth Doctor Colin Baker, Seventh Doctor Sylvester McCoy, Eighth Doctor Paul McGann, Ninth Doctor Christopher Eccleston and Tenth Doctor David Tennant, with dozens more guest cast members still to be revealed.

Producer David Richardson said: “An astonishing array of talent has come aboard to be a part of this epic eight-hour anniversary story. It’s a huge Doctor Who party and a massive celebration that has been years in the making.”

Big Finish said the series will be released monthly, with the first seven parts materializing between May and October 2023, and a final coda in November 2024.