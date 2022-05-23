The first lady of Big Finish is back for four new full-cast audio adventures, due for release in September 2022. Lisa Bowerman returns as Prof. Bernice Summerfield, travelling with the Unbound Doctor (David Warner) to a pre-WW2 Berlin for an encounter with the Cybermen and the Nazis ...

The New Adventures of Bernice Summerfield — Blood and Steel is now available to pre-order as a collector’s edition 4-disc CD box set (+ download for just £24.99) or digital download (for just £19.99), exclusively from www.bigfinish.com.

1930s Berlin — the party before the end of the world. A city that laughs at the gathering storm. The location of a mysterious alien signal. Bernice Summerfield and the Doctor investigate. What are the Cybermen doing in Berlin? Who are the Ancient Vril? And what horrors lurk beneath the city’s most infamous nightclub?

The four stories in this box set are as follows:

“Wilkommen” by James Goss — Why do the Cybermen wish to save the people of Berlin?

“Wulf” by Aaron Lamont — A young man returns home – will he save his village or will it save him?

“Ubermensch” by Rochana Patel — Why does the Doctor want Bernice to join a German archaeological expedition?

“Auf Wiedersehen” by Victoria Saxton — Can Bernice Summerfield stop an alien invasion after it has happened?

Producer James Goss said: “Why have the Cybermen invaded 1930s Berlin? A series of linked stories set in the last days of the world’s longest party, as a city of unmatched freedom, liberation and tolerance meets a soulless totalitarian nightmare. Can Lisa Bowerman and David Warner save human history?”



Actor Lisa Bowerman added: “We’ve got to have a little bit of Weimar. Bernice has experience of the Nazis and knows what’s coming. The Doctor’s approach is a bit more detached. But they’re up against two terrible enemies.”



David Warner said: “It’s great to be back in the studio and playing the Doctor! It’s such a good part. Lots of people have said to me over the years that I should play the Doctor — and here I am! I’m delighted.”



Praise for The New Adventures of Bernice Summerfield Volume Six: Lost in Translation:



“Lisa Bowerman and David Warner remain gifts that keep on giving. Thank you, Big Finish. I can’t wait for Volume 07.” — Sci-Fi Pulse



“A rousing success on every level that proves to be a truly effective introduction and reintroduction in equal measure.” — Doctor Who Reviews



“From three strong scripts to the ongoing chemistry of the Benny/Unbound Doctor duo, it’s a showcase for some of the company’s most engaging Doctor Who output. And I, for one, can’t wait for volume seven.” — Warped Factor



For a limited time, selected Bernice Summerfield adventures (from series 9-11) are on sale and available to download for the first time. Big Finish listeners can get up to 40% off a dozen full-cast audio adventures until 23:59 (UK time) on 29 May 2022.