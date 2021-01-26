Remastered Babylon 5 streaming on HBO Max

5 hours ago
Jayson Peters
Babylon 5 - Captain John Sheridan (Bruce Boxleitner) confronts Vorlon Ambassador Kosh

The 1990s science fiction series Babylon 5 will be included in HBO Max streaming starting Jan. 26.

The series tells the story of an Earth-built space station in neutral territory where the galaxy’s powers, big and small, agree to meet and resolve conflicts, but becomes the center of political intrigue and ultimately a war between ancient agents of chaos and order.

According to Engadget, Warner Bros. remastered the series from scans of original camera negatives, and this version of Babylon 5 streaming on HBO Max will also be available for purchase from digital download storefronts like Amazon and iTunes, where available.

Babylon 5 star Mira Furlan has died …

With Babylon 5 streaming again, It’s a great time to revisit J. Michael Straczynski’s epic TV space drama, coming just days after the passing of series star Mira Furlan, who portrayed Minbari Ambassador Delenn as well as Danielle Rousseau on Lost.

If you haven’t cut the cord yet, it’s worth checking into whether your cable contract includes access to HBO Max for subscribers …

Babylon 5 streaming and digital purchase options:

