Watch the final trailer for Andor

13 hours ago
Jayson Peters

Pathfinder Infinite
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail

Disney+ has shared the final Andor trailer that debuted at D23 Expo Saturday during the Lucasfilm Hall D23 presentation. 

Andor, a spy thriller from Lucasfilm filmed over two 12-episode seasons, takes place five years before the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. The era featured in Andor is filled with danger, deception and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero. Andor presents Star Wars from a different perspective, focusing on everyday people whose lives are affected by the Empire. The decisions they make have real consequences, and the stakes for them—and the galaxy—couldn’t be higher. 

The series stars Diego Luna, Genevieve O’Reilly, Stellan Skarsgård, Forest Whitaker, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, Fiona Shaw and Faye Marsay. Toby Haynes, Susanna White and Benjamin Caron direct specific episodes, and Kathleen Kennedy, Tony Gilroy, Sanne Wohlenberg, Diego Luna and Michelle Rejwan executive produce. Tony Gilroy is also the creator and showrunner. 

With action, adventure and suspense filmed against a cinematic landscape, the first three episodes of season one premiere exclusively on Disney+ on Sept. 21.

A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away …

Disney+ releases teaser trailer for The Mandalorian Season 3
Official trailer for Tales of the Jedi revisits familiar faces
Andor Watch a first clip from the Andor series
Felicity Jones as Jyn Erso in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Catch Rogue One in IMAX with Andor sneak peek
Andor Andor premiering Sept. 21 on Disney+ with 3 episode debut
LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation clip New clip and poster tease LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation adventure

Tags
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail

Subscribe for free updates!

Newsletters

View previous campaigns.

Powered by MailChimp

Nerdvana Media will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing. Please let us know all the ways you would like to hear from us:

You can change your mind at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link in the footer of any email you receive from us, or by contacting us at news@nerdvanamedia.com. We will treat your information with respect. For more information about our privacy practices please visit our website. By clicking below, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with these terms.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.

Samurai Comics
Springs Hosting
Huge Discounts on your Favorite RPGs @ DriveThruRPG.com