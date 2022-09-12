Watch the final trailer for Andor

Disney+ has shared the final Andor trailer that debuted at D23 Expo Saturday during the Lucasfilm Hall D23 presentation.

Andor, a spy thriller from Lucasfilm filmed over two 12-episode seasons, takes place five years before the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. The era featured in Andor is filled with danger, deception and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero. Andor presents Star Wars from a different perspective, focusing on everyday people whose lives are affected by the Empire. The decisions they make have real consequences, and the stakes for them—and the galaxy—couldn’t be higher.

The series stars Diego Luna, Genevieve O’Reilly, Stellan Skarsgård, Forest Whitaker, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, Fiona Shaw and Faye Marsay. Toby Haynes, Susanna White and Benjamin Caron direct specific episodes, and Kathleen Kennedy, Tony Gilroy, Sanne Wohlenberg, Diego Luna and Michelle Rejwan executive produce. Tony Gilroy is also the creator and showrunner.

With action, adventure and suspense filmed against a cinematic landscape, the first three episodes of season one premiere exclusively on Disney+ on Sept. 21.

A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away …