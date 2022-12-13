A Third Doctor Adventures reunion from Big Finish

The Third Doctor and his much-loved former companion embark upon new adventures together in a brand-new audio box set, due for release in February 2023 from Big Finish Productions.

The ever-popular Katy Manning returns as Jo Jones (née Grant) – years after the former UNIT employee ended her TARDIS travels. Now, Jo is about to reunite with her Doctor at a very important point in her life, in three full-cast audio dramas.

She’s joined by the acclaimed Tim Treloar, once again metaphorically donning the Third Doctor’s velvet jacket – brilliantly recapturing Jon Pertwee’s iconic Doctor Who performance.



Beginning on Earth, then heading out into a whole universe of possibilities, the Doctor Who stories in this box set are:



“Supernature” by Matt Fitton

“The Conservitors” by Felicia Barker

“The Iron Shore” by Lizzie Hopley



Producer Heather Challands says: “We’re always looking for new ways to celebrate an old and much-beloved era. This instalment of The Third Doctor Adventures has not one, not two, but three new two-part standalone adventures!



“Ranging from bird attacks on the Isle of Wight, to political unrest in a repressive regime looking to robotically control all elements of risk, and then to a haunted dock under an alien curse. The Doctor is reunited with Jo Jones, setting off on another trip around the universe… and I couldn’t be more thrilled!”