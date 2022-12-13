Huge Discounts on your Favorite RPGs @ DriveThruRPG.com

A Third Doctor Adventures reunion from Big Finish

5 hours ago
Jayson Peters
The Third Doctor and his much-loved former companion embark upon new adventures together in a brand-new audio box set, due for release in February 2023 from Big Finish Productions. 

The ever-popular Katy Manning returns as Jo Jones (née Grant) – years after the former UNIT employee ended her TARDIS travels. Now, Jo is about to reunite with her Doctor at a very important point in her life, in three full-cast audio dramas. 

She’s joined by the acclaimed Tim Treloar, once again metaphorically donning the Third Doctor’s velvet jacket – brilliantly recapturing Jon Pertwee’s iconic Doctor Who performance. 
 
Beginning on Earth, then heading out into a whole universe of possibilities, the Doctor Who stories in this box set are:  
 
“Supernature” by Matt Fitton 
“The Conservitors” by Felicia Barker 
“The Iron Shore” by Lizzie Hopley 
 
Producer Heather Challands says: “We’re always looking for new ways to celebrate an old and much-beloved era. This instalment of The Third Doctor Adventures has not one, not two, but three new two-part standalone adventures! 
 
“Ranging from bird attacks on the Isle of Wight, to political unrest in a repressive regime looking to robotically control all elements of risk, and then to a haunted dock under an alien curse. The Doctor is reunited with Jo Jones, setting off on another trip around the universe… and I couldn’t be more thrilled!” 

All of time and space …

