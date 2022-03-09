Finalists announced for 57th Annual Nebula Awards

The Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers of America this week announced the finalists for the 57th Annual Nebula Awards.

The 57th Annual Nebula Awards, covering 2021 creations in the genres, will be presented in a virtual ceremony on May 21, 2022, that will stream live as part of the 2022 Nebula Conference Online. Winners in each category will be determined by the vote of SFWA members.

Here is the complete list of finalists:

Novel

The Unbroken, C.L. Clark (Orbit US; Orbit UK)

A Master of Djinn, P. Djèlí Clark (Tordotcom; Orbit UK)

Machinehood, S.B. Divya (Saga)

A Desolation Called Peace, Arkady Martine (Tor; Tor UK)

Plague Birds, Jason Sanford (Apex)

Novella

A Psalm for the Wild-Built, Becky Chambers (Tordotcom)

Fireheart Tiger, Aliette de Bodard (Tordotcom)

And What Can We Offer You Tonight, Premee Mohamed (Neon Hemlock)

Sun-Daughters, Sea-Daughters, Aimee Ogden (Tordotcom)

Flowers for the Sea, Zin E. Rocklyn (Tordotcom)

The Necessity of Stars, E. Catherine Tobler (Neon Hemlock)

“The Giants of the Violet Sea”, Eugenia Triantafyllou (Uncanny 9–10/21)

Novelette

“O2 Arena”, Oghenechovwe Donald Ekpeki (Galaxy’s Edge 11/21)

“Just Enough Rain”, PH Lee (Giganotosaurus 5/21)

“(emet)”, Lauren Ring (F&SF 7–8/21)

“That Story Isn’t the Story”, John Wiswell (Uncanny 11–12/21)

“Colors of the Immortal Palette”, Caroline M. Yoachim (Uncanny 3–4/21)

Short Story

“Mr. Death”, Alix E. Harrow (Apex 2/21)

“Proof by Induction”, José Pablo Iriarte (Uncanny 5–6/21)

“Let All the Children Boogie”, Sam J. Miller (Tor.com 1/6/21)

“Laughter Among the Trees”, Suzan Palumbo (The Dark 2/21)

“Where Oaken Hearts Do Gather”, Sarah Pinsker (Uncanny 3–4/21)

“For Lack of a Bed”, John Wiswell (Diabolical Plots 4/21)

Andre Norton Nebula Award for Middle Grade and Young Adult Fiction

Victories Greater Than Death, Charlie Jane Anders (Tor Teen; Titan)

Thornwood, Leah Cypess (Delacorte)

Redemptor, Jordan Ifueko (Amulet; Hot Key)

A Snake Falls to Earth, Darcie Little Badger (Levine Querido)

Root Magic, Eden Royce (Walden Pond)

Iron Widow, Xiran Jay Zhao (Penguin Teen; Rock the Boat)

Ray Bradbury Nebula Award for Outstanding Dramatic Presentation

Encanto, Charise Castro Smith, Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Jason Hand, Nancy Kruse, Lin-Manuel Miranda (Walt Disney Animation Studios, Walt Disney Pictures)

The Green Knight, David Lowery (Sailor Bear, BRON Studios, A24)

Loki: Season 1, Bisha K. Ali, Elissa Karasik, Eric Martin, Michael Waldron, Tom Kauffman, Jess Dweck (Marvel Studios)

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Dave Callaham, Destin Daniel Cretton, Andrew Lanham (Walt Disney Pictures, Marvel Studios)

Space Sweepers, Jo Sung-hee 조성희 (Bidangil Pictures)

WandaVision: Season 1, Peter Cameron, Mackenzie Dohr, Laura Donney, Bobak Esfarjani, Megan McDonnell, Jac Schaeffer, Cameron Squires, Gretchen Enders, Chuck Hayward (Marvel Studios)

What We Do in the Shadows: Season 3, Jake Bender, Zach Dunn, Shana Gohd, Sam Johnson, Chris Marcil, William Meny, Sarah Naftalis, Stefani Robinson, Marika Sawyer, Paul Simms, Lauren Wells (FX Productions, Two Canoes Pictures, 343 Incorporated, FX Network)

Game Writing

Coyote & Crow, Connor Alexander, William McKay, Weyodi Oldbear, Derek Pounds, Nico Albert, Riana Elliott, Diogo Nogueira, William Thompson (Coyote & Crow, LLC.)

Granma’s Hand, Balogun Ojetade (Balogun Ojetade, Roaring Lion Productions)

Thirsty Sword Lesbians, April Kit Walsh, Whitney Delagio, Dominique Dickey, Jonaya Kemper, Alexis Sara, Rae Nedjadi (Evil Hat Games)

Wanderhome, Jay Dragon (Possum Creek Games)

Wildermyth, Nate Austin, Anne Austin, Douglas Austin (Worldwalker Games, LLC)

SFWA said “author Martha Wells graciously declined her nomination as a novella finalist this year for Fugitive Telemetry: Murderbot Diaries, Book 6, published by Tordotcom. Wells felt that the Murderbot Diaries series has already received incredible praise from her industry peers and wanted to open the floor to highlight other works within the community.”