Finalists announced for 56th Annual Nebula Awards

Lovecraft Country, The Mandalorian episodes, Hades game among nominees

The Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers of America on Monday announced the finalists for the 56th Annual Nebula Awards.

The 56th Annual Nebula Awards, covering 2020 creations in the genres, will be presented in a virtual ceremony on June 5, 2021, hosted by writer and actress Aydrea Walden, during the 2021 Nebula Conference Online, June 4-6, 2021. Open to SFWA members and nonmembers alike, the Nebula Conference is taking place entirely online for a second year.

NOVEL

NOVELLA

“Tower of Mud and Straw” , Yaroslav Barsukov (Metaphorosis)

Yaroslav Barsukov (Metaphorosis) Finna, Nino Cipri (Tordotcom)

Ring Shout , P. Djèlí Clark (Tordotcom)

P. Djèlí Clark (Tordotcom) “Ife-Iyoku, the Tale of Imadeyunuagbon”, Ekpeki Oghenechovwe Donald (Dominion: An Anthology of Speculative Fiction from Africa and the African Diaspora, Aurelia Leo)

The Four Profound Weaves, R.B. Lemberg (Tachyon)

Riot Baby, Tochi Onyebuchi (Tordotcom)

NOVELETTE

“Stepsister”, Leah Cypess (F&SF 5-6/20)

“The Pill”, Meg Elison (Big Girl, PM Press)

“Burn or the Episodic Life of Sam Wells as a Super”, A.T. Greenblatt (Uncanny 5-6/20)

“Two Truths and a Lie”, Sarah Pinsker (Tor.com 6/17/20)

“Where You Linger”, Bonnie Jo Stufflebeam (Uncanny 1-2/20)

“Shadow Prisons”, Caroline M. Yoachim (serialized in the Dystopia Triptych series as “The Shadow Prison Experiment”, “Shadow Prisons of the Mind”, and “The Shadow Prisoner’s Dilemma”, Broad Reach Publishing + Adamant Press)

SHORT STORY

“Badass Moms in the Zombie Apocalypse”, Rae Carson (Uncanny 1-2/20)

“Advanced Word Problems in Portal Math”, Aimee Picchi (Daily Science Fiction 1/3/20)

“A Guide for Working Breeds”, Vina Jie-Min Prasad (Made to Order: Robots and Revolution, Solaris)

“The Eight-Thousanders”, Jason Sanford (Asimov’s 9-10/20)

“My Country Is a Ghost”, Eugenia Triantafyllou (Uncanny 1-2/20)

“Open House on Haunted Hill”, John Wiswell (Diabolical Plots 6/15/20)

THE ANDRE NORTON NEBULA AWARD FOR MIDDLE GRADE AND YOUNG ADULT FICTION

Raybearer , Jordan Ifueko (Amulet)

Jordan Ifueko (Amulet) Elatsoe, Darcie Little Badger (Levine Querido)

A Wizard’s Guide to Defensive Baking, T. Kingfisher (Argyll)

A Game of Fox & Squirrels, Jenn Reese (Holt)

Star Daughter, Shveta Thakrar (HarperTeen)

Hades is a god-like, rogue-like dungeon crawler that combines the best aspects of Supergiant’s critically acclaimed titles, from the fast-paced action of Bastion to the rich atmosphere and depth of Transistor.

GAME WRITING

Blaseball, Stephen Bell, Joel Clark, Sam Rosenthal (The Game Band)

Hades, Greg Kasavin (Supergiant)

Kentucky Route Zero, Jake Elliott (Cardboard Computer)

The Luminous Underground, Phoebe Barton (Choice of Games)

Scents & Semiosis, Sam Kabo Ashwell, Cat Manning, Caleb Wilson, Yoon Ha Lee (Self)

Spiritfarer, Nicolas Guérin, Maxime Monast, Alex Tommi-Morin (Thunder Lotus Games)

THE RAY BRADBURY NEBULA AWARD FOR DRAMATIC PRESENTATION

Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn, Christina Hodson, Warner Bros. Pictures (Clubhouse Pictures/DC Entertainment/Kroll & Co. Entertainment/LuckyChap Entertainment)

The Expanse: “Gaugamela”, Dan Nowak, Amazon Prime (Alcon Entertainment/Alcon Television Group/Amazon Studios/Hivemind/Just So)

The Good Place: “Whenever You’re Ready”, Michael Schur, NBC (Fremulon/3 Arts Entertainment/Universal)

Lovecraft Country, Season 1, Misha Green, Shannon Houston, Kevin Lau, Wes Taylor, Ihuoma Ofordire, Jonathan I. Kidd, Sonya Winton-Odamtten, HBO Max (Bad Robot/Monkeypaw Productions/Warner Bros.Television)

The Mandalorian: “The Tragedy”, Jon Favreau, Disney+ (Golem Creations/Lucasfilm)

The Old Guard, Greg Rucka, Netflix (Skydance Media/Denver and Delilah Productions/Marc Evans Productions)

Nerdvana may earn a small share of sales made via links from this article.