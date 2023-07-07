Hugo finalists include Wheaton memoir, Nope, Andor, She-Hulk

The 2023 Hugo Awards are scheduled to be presented on Oct. 21 at a ceremony at Chengdu Worldcon. The finalists for the 2023 Hugo Awards/Lodestar Award/Astounding Award were announced this week:
Best Novel
- The Daughter of Doctor Moreau, by Silvia Moreno-Garcia (Del Rey)
- The Kaiju Preservation Society, by John Scalzi (Tor Books)
- Legends & Lattes, by Travis Baldree (Tor Books)
- Nona the Ninth, by Tamsyn Muir (Tordotcom)
- Nettle & Bone, by T. Kingfisher (Tor Books)
- The Spare Man, by Mary Robinette Kowal (Tor Books)
Best Novella
- Even Though I Knew the End, by C.L. Polk (Tordotcom)
- Into the Riverlands, by Nghi Vo (Tordotcom)
- A Mirror Mended, by Alix E. Harrow (Tordotcom)
- Ogres, by Adrian Tchaikovsky (Solaris)
- What Moves the Dead, by T. Kingfisher (Tor Nightfire)
- Where the Drowned Girls Go, by Seanan McGuire (Tordotcom)
Best Novelette
- “The Difference Between Love and Time”, by Catherynne M. Valente (Someone in Time: Tales of Time-Crossed Romance, Solaris)
- “A Dream of Electric Mothers”, by Wole Talabi (Africa Risen: A New Era of Speculative Fiction, Tordotcom)
- “If You Find Yourself Speaking to God, Address God with the Informal You”, by John Chu (Uncanny Magazine, July-August 2022)
- “Murder By Pixel: Crime and Responsibility in the Digital Darkness”, by S.L. Huang (Clarkesworld, December 2022)
- “The Space-Time Painter”, by Hai Ya (Galaxy’s Edge, April 2022)
- “We Built This City”, by Marie Vibbert (Clarkesworld, June 2022)
Best Short Story
- “D.I.Y.”, by John Wiswell (Tor.com, August 2022)
- “On the Razor’s Edge”, by Jiang Bo (Science Fiction World, January 2022)
- “Rabbit Test”, by Samantha Mills (Uncanny Magazine, November-December 2022)
- “Resurrection”, by Ren Qing (Future Fiction/Science Fiction World, December 2022)
- “The White Cliff”, by Lu Ban (Science Fiction World, May 2022)
- “Zhurong on Mars”, by Regina Kanyu Wang (Frontiers, September 2022)
Best Series
- Children of Time Series, by Adrian Tchaikovsky (Pan Macmillan/Orbit)
- The Founders Trilogy, by Robert Jackson Bennett (Del Rey)
- The Locked Tomb, by Tamsyn Muir (Tor.com)
- October Daye, by Seanan McGuire (DAW)
- Rivers of London, by Ben Aaronovich (Orion)
- The Scholomance, by Naomi Novik (Del Rey)
Best Graphic Story or Comic
- Cyberpunk 2077: Big City Dreams, by Bartosz Sztybor, Filipe Andrade, Alessio Fioriniello, Roman Titov, Krzysztof Ostrowski (Dark Horse Books)
- DUNE: The Official Movie Graphic Novel, by Lilah Sturges, Drew Johnson, Zid (Legendary Comics)
- Monstress vol. 7: Devourer, by Marjorie Liu and Sana Takeda (Image Comics)
- Once & Future Vol 4: Monarchies in the UK, by Kieron Gillen / Dan Mora (BOOM! Studios)
- Saga, Vol. 10, by Brian K. Vaughan, Fiona Staples, Fonografiks (Image Comics)
- Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, by Tom King, Bilquis Evely, and Matheus Lopes (DC Comics)
Best Related Work
- Blood, Sweat & Chrome: The Wild and True Story of Mad Max: Fury Road, by Kyle Buchanan (William Morrow)
- Buffalito World Outreach Project, by Lawrence M. Schoen (Paper Golem LLC)
- Chinese Science Fiction, An Oral History, Volume 1, by Yang Feng (Chengdu Times Press)
- “The Ghost of Workshops Past”, by S.L. Huang (Tor.com)
- Still Just a Geek: An Annotated Memoir, by Wil Wheaton (William Morrow)
- Terry Pratchett: A Life With Footnotes, by Rob Wilkins (Doubleday)
Best Dramatic Presentation, Long Form
- Avatar: The Way of Water, screenplay by James Cameron, Rick Jaffa, and Amanda Silver, directed by James Cameron (Lightstorm Entertainment / TSG Entertainment II)
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, screenplay by Ryan Coogler and Joe Robert Cole, directed by Ryan Coogler (Marvel Studios)
- Everything Everywhere All at Once, screenplay by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Sheinert (IAC Films / Gozie AGBO)
- Nope, written by Jordan Peele, directed by Jordan Peele (Universal Pictures / Monkeypaw Productions)
- Severance (Season 1), written by Dan Erickson, Anna Ouyang Moench et al., directed by Ben Stiller and Aoife McArdle (Red Hour Productions / Fifth Season)
- Turning Red, screenplay by Julia Cho and Domee Shi, directed by Domee Shi (Walt Disney Studios / Pixar Animation Studios)
Best Dramatic Presentation, Short Form
- Andor: “One Way Out”, written by Beau Willimon, Tony Gilroy, and George Lucas, directed by Toby Haynes (Lucasfilm)
- Andor: “Rix Road”, written by Tony Gilroy and George Lucas, directed by Benjamin Caron (Lucasfilm)
- The Expanse: “Babylon’s Ashes”, written by Daniel Abraham, Ty Franck, Naren Shankar, directed by Breck Eisner (Alcon Entertainment)
- For All Mankind: “Stranger in a Strange Land”, written by Matt Wolpert and Ben Nedivi, directed by Craig Zisk (Tall Ship Productions/Sony Pictures Television)
- She-Hulk: Attorney at Law: “Whose Show is This?”, written by Jessica Gao, Francesca Gailes, and Jacqueline Gailes, directed by Kat Coiro (Marvel Entertainment)
- Stranger Things: “Chapter Four: Dear Billy”, written by Matt Duffer, Ross Duffer, and Paul Dichter, directed by Shawn Levy (21 Laps Entertainment)
Best Editor, Short Form
- Scott H. Andrews
- Neil Clarke
- Oghenechovwe Donald Ekpeki
- Sheree Renée Thomas
- Xu Wang
- Feng Yang
Best Editor, Long Form
- Ruoxi Chen
- Lindsey Hall
- Lee Harris
- Sarah Peed
- Huan Yan
- Haijun Yao
Best Professional Artist
- Sija Hong
- Kuri Huang
- Paul Lewin
- Alyssa Winans
- Jian Zhang
- Enzhe Zhao
Best Semiprozine
- Escape Pod, co-editors Mur Lafferty & Valerie Valdes; Assistant editors Benjamin C. Kinney & Premee Mohamed, host Tina Connolly, producers Summer Brooks and Adam Pracht
- FIYAH, edited by the entire FIYAH team
- khōréō, edited by Team khōréō
- PodCastle, co-Editors Shingai Njeri Kagunda and Eleanor R. Wood; Assistant Editor Sofia Barker; Host Matt Dovey; Audio Producers Peter Adrian Behravesh, Devin Martin, and Eric Valdes
- Strange Horizons, edited by The Strange Horizons Editorial Team
- Uncanny Magazine, publishers and editors-in-chief: Lynne M. Thomas and Michael Damian Thomas; managing/poetry editor Chimedum Ohaegbu; managing editor Monte Lin; nonfiction editor Meg Elison; podcast producers Erika Ensign and Steven Schapansky.
Best Fanzine
- Chinese Academic SF Express, by Latssep and Tianluo_Qi
- Galactic Journey, by Gideon Marcus, Janice Marcus, Tammi Bozich, Erica Frank, Arel Lucas, and Mark Yon
- Journey Planet, by Regina Kanyu Wang, Yen Ooi, Arthur Liu, Jean Martin, Erin Underwood, Steven H Silver, Pádraig Ó Méalóid and their other co-editors.
- Nerds of a Feather, by Roseanna Pendlebury, Arturo Serrano, Paul Weimer, Adri Joy, Joe Sherry, Vance Kotrla, G. Brown
- Unofficial Hugo Book Club Blog, by Olav Rokne and Amanda Wakaruk
- Zero Gravity Newspaper, by RiverFlow and Ling Shizhen
Best Fancast
- Coode Street Podcast, presented by Jonathan Strahan and Gary K. Wolfe, produced by Jonathan Strahan
- Hugo, Girl!, by Haley Zapal, Amy Salley, Lori Anderson, and Kevin Anderson
- Hugos There, by Seth Heasley
- Kalanadi, created and presented by Rachel
- Octothorpe, by John Coxon, Alison Scott, and Liz Batty
- Worldbuilding for Masochists, by Cass Morris, Rowenna Miller, Marshall Ryan Maresca
Best Fan Writer
- Chris M. Barkley
- Bitter Karella
- Arthur Liu
- RiverFlow
- Jason Sanford
- Örjan Westin
Best Fan Artist
- Iain Clark
- Richard Man
- Laya Rose
- Alison Scott
- España Sheriff
- Orion Smith
Lodestar Award for Best Young Adult Book (presented by the World Science Fiction Society)
- Akata Woman (The Nsibidi Scripts), by Nnedi Okorafor (Viking Books for Young Readers)
- Bloodmarked, by Tracy Deonn (Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers)
- Dreams Bigger Than Heartbreak, by Charlie Jane Anders (Tor Teen/Titan Books)
- The Golden Enclaves, by Naomi Novik (Del Rey)
- In the Serpents Wake, by Rachel Hartman (Random House Books for Young Readers)
- Osmo Unknown and the Eightpenny Woods, by Catherynne M. Valente (Margaret K. McElderry Books)
Astounding Award for Best New Writer (presented by Dell Magazines)
- Travis Baldree (1st year of eligibility)
- Naseem Jamnia (1st year of eligibility)
- Isabel J Kim (2nd year of eligibility)
- Maijia Liu (1st year of eligibility)
- Everina Maxwell (2nd year of eligibility)
- Weimu Xin (2nd year of eligibility)
