Hugo finalists include Wheaton memoir, Nope, Andor, She-Hulk

The 2023 Hugo Awards are scheduled to be presented on Oct. 21 at a ceremony at Chengdu Worldcon. The finalists for the 2023 Hugo Awards/Lodestar Award/Astounding Award were announced this week:

Best Novel

Best Novella

Even Though I Knew the End, by C.L. Polk (Tordotcom)

Into the Riverlands, by Nghi Vo (Tordotcom)

A Mirror Mended, by Alix E. Harrow (Tordotcom)

Ogres, by Adrian Tchaikovsky (Solaris)

What Moves the Dead, by T. Kingfisher (Tor Nightfire)

Where the Drowned Girls Go, by Seanan McGuire (Tordotcom)

Best Novelette

“The Difference Between Love and Time”, by Catherynne M. Valente (Someone in Time: Tales of Time-Crossed Romance, Solaris)

“A Dream of Electric Mothers”, by Wole Talabi (Africa Risen: A New Era of Speculative Fiction, Tordotcom)

“If You Find Yourself Speaking to God, Address God with the Informal You”, by John Chu (Uncanny Magazine, July-August 2022)

“Murder By Pixel: Crime and Responsibility in the Digital Darkness”, by S.L. Huang (Clarkesworld, December 2022)

“The Space-Time Painter”, by Hai Ya (Galaxy’s Edge, April 2022)

“We Built This City”, by Marie Vibbert (Clarkesworld, June 2022)

Best Short Story

“D.I.Y.”, by John Wiswell (Tor.com, August 2022)

“On the Razor’s Edge”, by Jiang Bo (Science Fiction World, January 2022)

“Rabbit Test”, by Samantha Mills (Uncanny Magazine, November-December 2022)

“Resurrection”, by Ren Qing (Future Fiction/Science Fiction World, December 2022)

“The White Cliff”, by Lu Ban (Science Fiction World, May 2022)

“Zhurong on Mars”, by Regina Kanyu Wang (Frontiers, September 2022)

Best Series

Children of Time Series, by Adrian Tchaikovsky (Pan Macmillan/Orbit)

The Founders Trilogy, by Robert Jackson Bennett (Del Rey)

The Locked Tomb, by Tamsyn Muir (Tor.com)

October Daye, by Seanan McGuire (DAW)

Rivers of London, by Ben Aaronovich (Orion)

The Scholomance, by Naomi Novik (Del Rey)

Best Graphic Story or Comic

Cyberpunk 2077: Big City Dreams, by Bartosz Sztybor, Filipe Andrade, Alessio Fioriniello, Roman Titov, Krzysztof Ostrowski (Dark Horse Books)

DUNE: The Official Movie Graphic Novel, by Lilah Sturges, Drew Johnson, Zid (Legendary Comics)

Monstress vol. 7: Devourer, by Marjorie Liu and Sana Takeda (Image Comics)

Once & Future Vol 4: Monarchies in the UK, by Kieron Gillen / Dan Mora (BOOM! Studios)

Saga, Vol. 10, by Brian K. Vaughan, Fiona Staples, Fonografiks (Image Comics)

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, by Tom King, Bilquis Evely, and Matheus Lopes (DC Comics)

Best Related Work

Blood, Sweat & Chrome: The Wild and True Story of Mad Max: Fury Road, by Kyle Buchanan (William Morrow)

Buffalito World Outreach Project, by Lawrence M. Schoen (Paper Golem LLC)

Chinese Science Fiction, An Oral History, Volume 1, by Yang Feng (Chengdu Times Press)

“The Ghost of Workshops Past”, by S.L. Huang (Tor.com)

Still Just a Geek: An Annotated Memoir, by Wil Wheaton (William Morrow)

Terry Pratchett: A Life With Footnotes, by Rob Wilkins (Doubleday)

Best Dramatic Presentation, Long Form

Avatar: The Way of Water, screenplay by James Cameron, Rick Jaffa, and Amanda Silver, directed by James Cameron (Lightstorm Entertainment / TSG Entertainment II)

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, screenplay by Ryan Coogler and Joe Robert Cole, directed by Ryan Coogler (Marvel Studios)

Everything Everywhere All at Once, screenplay by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Sheinert (IAC Films / Gozie AGBO)

Nope, written by Jordan Peele, directed by Jordan Peele (Universal Pictures / Monkeypaw Productions)

Severance (Season 1), written by Dan Erickson, Anna Ouyang Moench et al., directed by Ben Stiller and Aoife McArdle (Red Hour Productions / Fifth Season)

Turning Red, screenplay by Julia Cho and Domee Shi, directed by Domee Shi (Walt Disney Studios / Pixar Animation Studios)

Best Dramatic Presentation, Short Form

Andor: “One Way Out”, written by Beau Willimon, Tony Gilroy, and George Lucas, directed by Toby Haynes (Lucasfilm)

Andor: “Rix Road”, written by Tony Gilroy and George Lucas, directed by Benjamin Caron (Lucasfilm)

The Expanse: “Babylon’s Ashes”, written by Daniel Abraham, Ty Franck, Naren Shankar, directed by Breck Eisner (Alcon Entertainment)

For All Mankind: “Stranger in a Strange Land”, written by Matt Wolpert and Ben Nedivi, directed by Craig Zisk (Tall Ship Productions/Sony Pictures Television)

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law: “Whose Show is This?”, written by Jessica Gao, Francesca Gailes, and Jacqueline Gailes, directed by Kat Coiro (Marvel Entertainment)

Stranger Things: “Chapter Four: Dear Billy”, written by Matt Duffer, Ross Duffer, and Paul Dichter, directed by Shawn Levy (21 Laps Entertainment)

Best Editor, Short Form

Scott H. Andrews

Neil Clarke

Oghenechovwe Donald Ekpeki

Sheree Renée Thomas

Xu Wang

Feng Yang

Best Editor, Long Form

Ruoxi Chen

Lindsey Hall

Lee Harris

Sarah Peed

Huan Yan

Haijun Yao

Best Professional Artist

Sija Hong

Kuri Huang

Paul Lewin

Alyssa Winans

Jian Zhang

Enzhe Zhao

Best Semiprozine

Escape Pod, co-editors Mur Lafferty & Valerie Valdes; Assistant editors Benjamin C. Kinney & Premee Mohamed, host Tina Connolly, producers Summer Brooks and Adam Pracht

FIYAH, edited by the entire FIYAH team

khōréō, edited by Team khōréō

PodCastle, co-Editors Shingai Njeri Kagunda and Eleanor R. Wood; Assistant Editor Sofia Barker; Host Matt Dovey; Audio Producers Peter Adrian Behravesh, Devin Martin, and Eric Valdes

Strange Horizons, edited by The Strange Horizons Editorial Team

Uncanny Magazine, publishers and editors-in-chief: Lynne M. Thomas and Michael Damian Thomas; managing/poetry editor Chimedum Ohaegbu; managing editor Monte Lin; nonfiction editor Meg Elison; podcast producers Erika Ensign and Steven Schapansky.

Best Fanzine

Chinese Academic SF Express, by Latssep and Tianluo_Qi

Galactic Journey, by Gideon Marcus, Janice Marcus, Tammi Bozich, Erica Frank, Arel Lucas, and Mark Yon

Journey Planet, by Regina Kanyu Wang, Yen Ooi, Arthur Liu, Jean Martin, Erin Underwood, Steven H Silver, Pádraig Ó Méalóid and their other co-editors.

Nerds of a Feather, by Roseanna Pendlebury, Arturo Serrano, Paul Weimer, Adri Joy, Joe Sherry, Vance Kotrla, G. Brown

Unofficial Hugo Book Club Blog, by Olav Rokne and Amanda Wakaruk

Zero Gravity Newspaper, by RiverFlow and Ling Shizhen

Best Fancast

Coode Street Podcast, presented by Jonathan Strahan and Gary K. Wolfe, produced by Jonathan Strahan

Hugo, Girl!, by Haley Zapal, Amy Salley, Lori Anderson, and Kevin Anderson

Hugos There, by Seth Heasley

Kalanadi, created and presented by Rachel

Octothorpe, by John Coxon, Alison Scott, and Liz Batty

Worldbuilding for Masochists, by Cass Morris, Rowenna Miller, Marshall Ryan Maresca

Best Fan Writer

Chris M. Barkley

Bitter Karella

Arthur Liu

RiverFlow

Jason Sanford

Örjan Westin

Best Fan Artist

Iain Clark

Richard Man

Laya Rose

Alison Scott

España Sheriff

Orion Smith

Lodestar Award for Best Young Adult Book (presented by the World Science Fiction Society)

Akata Woman (The Nsibidi Scripts), by Nnedi Okorafor (Viking Books for Young Readers)

Bloodmarked, by Tracy Deonn (Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers)

Dreams Bigger Than Heartbreak, by Charlie Jane Anders (Tor Teen/Titan Books)

The Golden Enclaves, by Naomi Novik (Del Rey)

In the Serpents Wake, by Rachel Hartman (Random House Books for Young Readers)

Osmo Unknown and the Eightpenny Woods, by Catherynne M. Valente (Margaret K. McElderry Books)

Astounding Award for Best New Writer (presented by Dell Magazines)

Travis Baldree (1st year of eligibility)

Naseem Jamnia (1st year of eligibility)

Isabel J Kim (2nd year of eligibility)

Maijia Liu (1st year of eligibility)

Everina Maxwell (2nd year of eligibility)

Weimu Xin (2nd year of eligibility)

