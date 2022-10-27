2022 Saturn Award winners announced

Special Awards
Life Career Award – Kathryn Leigh Scott
Producer’s Showcase Award – Geoff Johns
Breakthrough Performance Award – Amber Midthunder (Prey)
Dan Curtis Legacy Award – Julie Plec
Robert Forster Artist’s Award – the Ensemble Cast of Better Call Saul
Film Awards
Best Superhero Film: Spider-Man: No Way Home
Best Science Fiction Film: Nope
Best Fantasy Film: Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Horror Film: The Black Phone
Best Action/Adventure Film: Top Gun: Maverick
Best Thriller Film: Nightmare Alley
Best International Film: RRR – Rise Roar Revolt
Best Animated Film: Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Best Independent Film: Dual
Best Actor in a Film: Tom Cruise (Top Gun: Maverick)
Best Actress in a Film: Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Best Supporting Actor in a Film: Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Best Supporting Actress in a Film: Awkwafina (Shang-Chi & the Legend of the Ten Rings)
Best Younger Actor in a Film: Finn Wolfhard (Ghostbusters: Afterlife)
Best Film Direction: Matt Reeves (The Batman)
Best Film Writing (Screenplay): Guillermo del Toro/Kim Morgan (Nightmare Alley)
Best Film Music (Composer): Danny Elfman (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness)
Best Film Editing: Eddie Hamilton (Top Gun: Maverick)
Best Film Production Designer: Tamara Deverell (Nightmare Alley)
Best Film Make-Up: Dune (Donald Mowat, Love Larson, Eva Von Bahr)
Best Film Costume: The Batman (Jacqueline Durran, David Crossman, Glyn Dillon)
Best Film Visual / Special Effects: Godzilla vs. Kong (John “D.J.” Des Jardin (VFX supervisor)
Bryan Hirota (Scanline), Kevin Andrew Smith (Weta), Mike Meinardus – (SFX supervisor)
Television Awards
Network/Cable
Best Science Fiction Television Series: Network/Cable: Superman & Lois
Best Fantasy Television Series: Network/Cable: Shining Vale
Best Horror Television Series: Network/Cable: The Walking Dead
Best Action/Thriller Series: Network/Cable: Better Call Saul
Best Actor in a Network/Cable Series: Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
Best Actress in a Network/Cable Series: Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)
Best Supporting Actor in a Network/Cable Series: Jonathan Banks (Better Call Saul)
Best Supporting Actress in a Network/Cable Series: Lauren Cohan (The Walking Dead)
Best Performance by a Younger Actor: Network/Cable Series: Brec Bassinger (Stargirl)
Best Guest-Starring Performance: Network/Cable Series: Jennifer Tilly (Chucky)
Best Animated Series: Star Wars: The Bad Batch
Streaming
Best Science Fiction Series (Streaming): Star Trek: Strange New Worlds
Best Fantasy Series (Streaming): Loki
Best Horror / Thriller Series (Streaming): Stranger Things
Best Action / Adventure Series (Streaming): The Boys
Best Limited Event Series (Streaming): Obi-Wan Kenobi
Best Actor in a Streaming Series: Oscar Isaac (Moon Knight)
Best Actress in a Streaming Series: Ming-Na Wen (The Book of Boba Fett)
Best Supporting Actor in a Streaming Series: Elliot Page (Umbrella Academy)
Best Supporting Actress in a Streaming Series: Moses Ingram (Obi-Wan Kenobi)
Best Performance by a Younger Actor (Streaming): Iman Vellani (Ms. Marvel)
Best Guest Performance in a Streaming Series: Hayden Christensen (Obi-Wan Kenobi)
Home Entertainment
Best Classic Film Release: Theatre of Blood
Best Television Series Release: Chucky, Season 1
Best Film Collection Release: Universal Classic Monsters – Icons of Horror Collection 4K
Best 4K Special Edition Film Release: Everything Everywhere All at Once