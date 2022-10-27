2022 Saturn Award winners announced

Special Awards

Life Career Award – Kathryn Leigh Scott

Producer’s Showcase Award – Geoff Johns

Breakthrough Performance Award – Amber Midthunder (Prey)

Dan Curtis Legacy Award – Julie Plec

Robert Forster Artist’s Award – the Ensemble Cast of Better Call Saul

Film Awards

Best Superhero Film: Spider-Man: No Way Home

Best Science Fiction Film: Nope

Best Fantasy Film: Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Horror Film: The Black Phone

Best Action/Adventure Film: Top Gun: Maverick

Best Thriller Film: Nightmare Alley

Best International Film: RRR – Rise Roar Revolt

Best Animated Film: Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Best Independent Film: Dual

Best Actor in a Film: Tom Cruise (Top Gun: Maverick)

Best Actress in a Film: Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Best Supporting Actor in a Film: Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Best Supporting Actress in a Film: Awkwafina (Shang-Chi & the Legend of the Ten Rings)

Best Younger Actor in a Film: Finn Wolfhard (Ghostbusters: Afterlife)

Best Film Direction: Matt Reeves (The Batman)

Best Film Writing (Screenplay): Guillermo del Toro/Kim Morgan (Nightmare Alley)

Best Film Music (Composer): Danny Elfman (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness)

Best Film Editing: Eddie Hamilton (Top Gun: Maverick)

Best Film Production Designer: Tamara Deverell (Nightmare Alley)

Best Film Make-Up: Dune (Donald Mowat, Love Larson, Eva Von Bahr)

Best Film Costume: The Batman (Jacqueline Durran, David Crossman, Glyn Dillon)

Best Film Visual / Special Effects: Godzilla vs. Kong (John “D.J.” Des Jardin (VFX supervisor)

Bryan Hirota (Scanline), Kevin Andrew Smith (Weta), Mike Meinardus – (SFX supervisor)

Television Awards

Network/Cable

Best Science Fiction Television Series: Network/Cable: Superman & Lois

Best Fantasy Television Series: Network/Cable: Shining Vale

Best Horror Television Series: Network/Cable: The Walking Dead

Best Action/Thriller Series: Network/Cable: Better Call Saul

Best Actor in a Network/Cable Series: Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Best Actress in a Network/Cable Series: Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)

Best Supporting Actor in a Network/Cable Series: Jonathan Banks (Better Call Saul)

Best Supporting Actress in a Network/Cable Series: Lauren Cohan (The Walking Dead)

Best Performance by a Younger Actor: Network/Cable Series: Brec Bassinger (Stargirl)

Best Guest-Starring Performance: Network/Cable Series: Jennifer Tilly (Chucky)

Best Animated Series: Star Wars: The Bad Batch

Streaming

Best Science Fiction Series (Streaming): Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Best Fantasy Series (Streaming): Loki

Best Horror / Thriller Series (Streaming): Stranger Things

Best Action / Adventure Series (Streaming): The Boys

Best Limited Event Series (Streaming): Obi-Wan Kenobi

Best Actor in a Streaming Series: Oscar Isaac (Moon Knight)

Best Actress in a Streaming Series: Ming-Na Wen (The Book of Boba Fett)

Best Supporting Actor in a Streaming Series: Elliot Page (Umbrella Academy)

Best Supporting Actress in a Streaming Series: Moses Ingram (Obi-Wan Kenobi)

Best Performance by a Younger Actor (Streaming): Iman Vellani (Ms. Marvel)

Best Guest Performance in a Streaming Series: Hayden Christensen (Obi-Wan Kenobi)

Home Entertainment

Best Classic Film Release: Theatre of Blood

Best Television Series Release: Chucky, Season 1

Best Film Collection Release: Universal Classic Monsters – Icons of Horror Collection 4K

Best 4K Special Edition Film Release: Everything Everywhere All at Once

