Dune film, Expanse episode among 2022 Hugo Award winners

The 2022 Hugo Awards were presented on Sept. 4 at a ceremony at Chicon 8, the 80th World Science Fiction Convention in Chicago.
The Hugo Awards honor sci-fi genre writing in most of its varied forms:
- Best Novel – A Desolation Called Peace, by Arkady Martine (Tor)
- Best Novella – A Psalm for the Wild-Built, by Becky Chambers (Tordotcom)
- Best Novelette – “Bots of the Lost Ark”, by Suzanne Palmer (Clarkesworld, Jun 2021)
- Best Short Story – “Where Oaken Hearts Do Gather”, by Sarah Pinsker (Uncanny Magazine, Mar/Apr 2021)
- Best Series – Wayward Children, by Seanan McGuire (Tordotcom)
- Best Graphic Story or Comic – Far Sector, written by N.K. Jemisin, art by Jamal Campbell (DC)
- Best Related Work – Never Say You Can’t Survive, by Charlie Jane Anders (Tordotcom)
- Best Dramatic Presentation, Long Form – Dune, screenplay by Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, and Eric Roth; directed by Denis Villeneuve; based on the novel Dune by Frank Herbert (Warner Bros / Legendary Entertainment)
- Best Dramatic Presentation, Short Form – The Expanse: Nemesis Games, written by Daniel Abraham, Ty Franck, and Naren Shankar; directed by Breck Eisner (Amazon Studios)
- Best Editor, Short Form – Neil Clarke
- Best Editor, Long Form – Ruoxi Chen
- Best Professional Artist – Rovina Cai
- Best Semiprozine – Uncanny Magazine, publishers and editors-in-chief Lynne M. Thomas and Michael Damian Thomas; managing/poetry editor Chimedum Ohaegbu; nonfiction editor Elsa Sjunneson; podcast producers Erika Ensign & Steven Schapansky
- Best Fanzine – Small Gods, Lee Moyer (Icon) and Seanan McGuire (Story)
- Best Fancast – Our Opinions Are Correct, presented by Annalee Newitz and Charlie Jane Anders, produced by Veronica Simonetti
- Best Fan Writer – Cora Buhlert
- Best Fan Artist – Lee Moyer
- Lodestar Award for Best Young Adult Book (presented by the World Science Fiction Society) – The Last Graduate, by Naomi Novik (Del Rey Books)
- Astounding Award for Best New Writer (presented by Dell Magazines) – Shelley Parker-Chan (1st year of eligibility)