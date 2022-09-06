Huge Discounts on your Favorite RPGs @ DriveThruRPG.com

Dune film, Expanse episode among 2022 Hugo Award winners

13 hours ago
Jayson Peters
Dune trailer
Timothée Chalamet
Current D&D Campaign Adventures - Icewind Dale: Rime of the Frostmaiden
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail

The 2022 Hugo Awards were presented on Sept. 4 at a ceremony at Chicon 8, the 80th World Science Fiction Convention in Chicago.

The Hugo Awards honor sci-fi genre writing in most of its varied forms:

  • Best Novel – A Desolation Called Peace, by Arkady Martine (Tor)
  • Best Novella – A Psalm for the Wild-Built, by Becky Chambers (Tordotcom)
  • Best Novelette – “Bots of the Lost Ark”, by Suzanne Palmer (Clarkesworld, Jun 2021)
  • Best Short Story – “Where Oaken Hearts Do Gather”, by Sarah Pinsker (Uncanny Magazine, Mar/Apr 2021)
  • Best Series – Wayward Children, by Seanan McGuire (Tordotcom)
  • Best Graphic Story or Comic – Far Sector, written by N.K. Jemisin, art by Jamal Campbell (DC)
  • Best Related Work – Never Say You Can’t Survive, by Charlie Jane Anders (Tordotcom)
  • Best Dramatic Presentation, Long Form – Dune, screenplay by Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, and Eric Roth; directed by Denis Villeneuve; based on the novel Dune by Frank Herbert (Warner Bros / Legendary Entertainment)
  • Best Dramatic Presentation, Short Form – The Expanse: Nemesis Games, written by Daniel Abraham, Ty Franck, and Naren Shankar; directed by Breck Eisner (Amazon Studios)
  • Best Editor, Short Form – Neil Clarke
  • Best Editor, Long Form – Ruoxi Chen
  • Best Professional Artist – Rovina Cai
  • Best Semiprozine – Uncanny Magazine, publishers and editors-in-chief Lynne M. Thomas and Michael Damian Thomas; managing/poetry editor Chimedum Ohaegbu; nonfiction editor Elsa Sjunneson; podcast producers Erika Ensign & Steven Schapansky
  • Best Fanzine – Small Gods, Lee Moyer (Icon) and Seanan McGuire (Story)
  • Best Fancast – Our Opinions Are Correct, presented by Annalee Newitz and Charlie Jane Anders, produced by Veronica Simonetti
  • Best Fan Writer – Cora Buhlert
  • Best Fan Artist – Lee Moyer
  • Lodestar Award for Best Young Adult Book (presented by the World Science Fiction Society) – The Last Graduate, by Naomi Novik (Del Rey Books)
  • Astounding Award for Best New Writer (presented by Dell Magazines) – Shelley Parker-Chan (1st year of eligibility)

Tags
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail

Subscribe for free updates!

Newsletters

View previous campaigns.

Powered by MailChimp

Nerdvana Media will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing. Please let us know all the ways you would like to hear from us:

You can change your mind at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link in the footer of any email you receive from us, or by contacting us at news@nerdvanamedia.com. We will treat your information with respect. For more information about our privacy practices please visit our website. By clicking below, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with these terms.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.

Samurai Comics