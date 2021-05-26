Second Doctor to go Beyond ‘War Games’ …

Get ready to jump on board the TARDIS next year, as Big Finish Productions announces today a raft of brand-new 2022 Doctor Who full-cast audio drama box sets due for release throughout the coming year.

As revealed in Doctor Who Magazine issue 565, there will be a host of Doctor Who adventures from each of the classic series Doctors released from January to December. From anniversary celebrations to brand-new friends and foes, you won’t want to miss a single second of these amazing adventures in time and space.

2022 Doctor Who full-cast audio drama box sets:

Doctor Who: The First Doctor Adventures – Title TBC

Doctor Who: The Second Doctor Adventures – Beyond War Games

Doctor Who: The Third Doctor Adventures – Title TBC Vol 1 & Vol 2

Doctor Who: The Fourth Doctor Adventures – Series 11 Vol 1 & Series 11 Vol 2

Doctor Who: The Fifth Doctor Adventures – Forty Volume 1 & Forty Volume 2

Doctor Who: The Sixth Doctor Adventures – Title TBC Vol 1 & Vol 2

Doctor Who: The Seventh Doctor Adventures – Title TBC Vol 1 & Vol 2

Doctor Who: The Eighth Doctor Adventures – Title TBC Vol 1 & Vol 2

Exact months of release, further titles, casts and stories are to be announced, with the exception of The Fourth Doctor Adventures and The Fifth Doctor Adventures, which have been previously confirmed.

All the above 2022 Doctor Who full-cast audio drama boxed sets are now available to pre-order from just £16.99 per box set, exclusively at www.bigfinish.com. Plus, dedicated Big Finish listeners can now pre-order a complete bundle of all the above releases for just £274 on collector’s edition CD and £237 on digital download.

Doctor Who – The Monthly Adventures released a brand-new adventure for 275 consecutive months from July 1999 to March 2021, featuring the Fifth, Sixth, Seventh and Eighth Doctors across the range, and earning a Guinness World Record for the achievement. Those monthly adventures have ended, giving way to restructured ranges featuring a regular rotation of releases with each Doctor starring in their own box sets of adventures throughout the year beginning in January 2022.

“This is a real opening up of our various Doctors’ adventures – they all now have their own individual series, just as it should be!” said Nicholas Briggs, Big Finish creative director. “And for those listeners used to purchasing a yearly subscription of our old Monthly Adventures, this new bundle of box sets will give you the opportunity to order the whole year’s stories in one go, while you can also order by specific Doctor. There are some great new adventures on the way too – I’m particularly excited by what we’ll be doing with new First, Second and Third Doctor Adventures, aiming to make take them into brand new territory, while also giving them a fully era-authentic feel.”

Big Finish senior producer David Richardson added: “It’s been so exciting to see all of the plans and ideas that my colleagues have been circulating for this epic launch of the Doctor box sets in 2022. So exciting that the classic Doctors continue to forge ahead in thrilling new directions, and doing so with that fine balancing act of authenticity and originality. I’ve been busy working away on the new beginnings for the Fifth and Eighth Doctors, but I shall be listening with glee to savour what lies in store for the others.

“We all love Doctor Who at Big Finish. How wonderful that its glorious past continues to be assured a bright future!”