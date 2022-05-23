2021 Nebula Award winners announced

The 57th Annual Nebula Awards, covering 2021 creations in the genres, were presented this weekend in a virtual ceremony on Saturday that was streamed live as part of the 2022 Nebula Conference Online. Winners in each 2021 Nebula category were determined by the vote of Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers of America members. (See all the nominees here.)

NEBULA AWARD FOR NOVEL

A Master of Djinn, P. Djèlí Clark (Tordotcom; Orbit UK)

NEBULA AWARD FOR NOVELLA

And What Can We Offer You Tonight, Premee Mohamed (Neon Hemlock)

NEBULA AWARD FOR NOVELETTE

“O2 Arena”, Oghenechovwe Donald Ekpeki (Galaxy’s Edge 11/21)

NEBULA AWARD FOR SHORT STORY

“Where Oaken Hearts Do Gather”, Sarah Pinsker (Uncanny 3–4/21)

THE ANDRE NORTON NEBULA AWARD FOR MIDDLE GRADE AND YOUNG ADULT FICTION

A Snake Falls to Earth, Darcie Little Badger (Levine Querido)

THE RAY BRADBURY NEBULA AWARD FOR OUTSTANDING DRAMATIC PRESENTATION

WandaVision: Season 1, Peter Cameron, Mackenzie Dohr, Laura Donney, Bobak Esfarjani, Megan McDonnell, Jac Schaeffer, Cameron Squires, Gretchen Enders, and Chuck Hayward (Marvel Studios)

NEBULA AWARD FOR GAME WRITING

Thirsty Sword Lesbians, April Kit Walsh, Whitney Delagio, Dominique Dickey, Jonaya Kemper, Alexis Sara, and Rae Nedjadi (Evil Hat Games)

Additional awards and honors presented:

THE SFWA DAMON KNIGHT MEMORIAL GRAND MASTER AWARD

Mercedes Lackey

THE KATE WILHELM SOLSTICE AWARD

Arley Sorg

Troy L. Wiggins

Petra Mayer (posthumous)

THE KEVIN J. O’DONNELL, JR. SERVICE TO SFWA AWARD