Star Wars tops sci-fi film honors, TV animation at 2020 Saturn awards

The Saturn Awards, celebrating the best movies and TV series of 2020 as voted on by the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Writers, have been announced. The awards were presented Tuesday at the L.A. Marriott Burbank Hotel during an event hosted by Bruce Campbell.
Star Wars won best science fiction film for Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker, as well as best director for J.J. Abrams, music by John Williams and special effects and makeup for that same film, and best TV animated series for the rejuvenated Clone Wars; Star Trek: Discovery was honored as best sci-fi TV series overall.
The full list of 2020 Saturn Award winners:
FILM AWARDS
Best Science Fiction Film
Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker
Best Comic-to-Film Motion Picture
Joker
Best Fantasy Film
Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood
Best Horror Film
The Invisible Man
Best Action/Adventure Film
Mulan
Best Thriller Film
Knives Out
Best International Film
Parasite
Best Animated Film
Onward
Best Independent Film
Encounter
Best Actor
John David Washington (Tenet)
Best Actress
Elizabeth Moss (The Invisible Man)
Best Supporting Actor
Bill Hader (It Chapter 2)
Best Supporting Actress
Ana De Armas (Knives Out)
Best Performance by a Younger Actor
Kyliegh Curran (Doctor Sleep)
Best Director
J.J. Abrams (Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker)
Best Writing
Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood)
Best Production Design
Barbara Ling (Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood)
Best Editing
Bob Ducsay (Knives Out)
Best Music
John Williams (Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker)
Best Costume
Bina Daigeler (Mulan)
Best Make-Up
Amanda Knight, Neal Scanlan (Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker)
Best Special Effects
Roger Guyett, Neal Scanlan, Patrick Tubach, Dominic Tuohy (Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker)
TELEVISION AWARDS
Best Science Fiction TV Series
Star Trek: Discovery
Best Horror TV Series
The Walking Dead
Best Action/Thriller TV Series
Better Call Saul
Best Fantasy TV Series
For All Mankind
Best Presentation on Television (Under 10 Episodes)
The Mandalorian
Best Animated TV Series
Star Wars: The Clone Wars
Best Superhero Adaptation Television Series
The Boys
Best Film Presentation on Streaming Media
Enola Holmes
Best Actor on Television
Patrick Stewart (Picard)
Best Actress on Television
Caitriona Balfe (Outlander)
Best Supporting Actor on Television
Doug Jones (Star Trek: Discovery)
Best Supporting Actress on Television
Danielle Panabaker (The Flash)
Best Younger TV Actor
Brec Bassinger (Stargirl)
Best Guest Star on Television
Jon Cryer (Supergirl)
HOME ENTERTAINMENT AWARDS
Best 4K Film Release
Knives Out
Best DVD/BD Classic Film Release
Dr. Cyclops (Special Edition)
Best DVD/BD Collection Release
Godzilla: The Showa-Era Films, 1954-1975
Best DVD/BD Television Series Release
Creepshow (Season 1)
Best Local Stage Production
The Witch (Geffen Playhouse)
SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENT AWARDS FROM THE ACADEMY OF SCIENCE FICTION, FANTASY & HORROR FILMS
The Visionary Award
Mike Flanagan
The Life Career Award
Michael Gruskoff
The Producers Showcase Award
Victoria Alonso
The Dan Curtis Legacy Award
Eric Wallace
The Special Achievement Award
David Kirschner
The Television Spotlight Award
The Expanse
The Robert Forster Artist’s Award
Christopher Lloyd