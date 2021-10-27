Star Wars tops sci-fi film honors, TV animation at 2020 Saturn awards

Ahsoka Confronts Maul in "Star Wars: The Clone Wars"
The Saturn Awards, celebrating the best movies and TV series of 2020 as voted on by the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Writers, have been announced. The awards were presented Tuesday at the L.A. Marriott Burbank Hotel during an event hosted by Bruce Campbell.

Star Wars won best science fiction film for Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker, as well as best director for J.J. Abrams, music by John Williams and special effects and makeup for that same film, and best TV animated series for the rejuvenated Clone Wars; Star Trek: Discovery was honored as best sci-fi TV series overall.

The full list of 2020 Saturn Award winners:

FILM AWARDS
Best Science Fiction Film
Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker

Best Comic-to-Film Motion Picture
Joker

Best Fantasy Film
Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood

Best Horror Film
The Invisible Man

Best Action/Adventure Film
Mulan

Best Thriller Film
Knives Out

Best International Film
Parasite

Best Animated Film
Onward

Best Independent Film
Encounter

Best Actor
John David Washington (Tenet)

Best Actress
Elizabeth Moss (The Invisible Man)

Best Supporting Actor
Bill Hader (It Chapter 2)

Best Supporting Actress
Ana De Armas (Knives Out)

Best Performance by a Younger Actor
Kyliegh Curran (Doctor Sleep)

Best Director
J.J. Abrams (Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker)

Best Writing
Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood)

Best Production Design
Barbara Ling (Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood)

Best Editing
Bob Ducsay (Knives Out)

Best Music
John Williams (Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker)

Best Costume
Bina Daigeler (Mulan)

Best Make-Up
Amanda Knight, Neal Scanlan  (Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker)

Best Special Effects
Roger Guyett, Neal Scanlan,  Patrick Tubach,  Dominic Tuohy (Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker)

TELEVISION AWARDS
Best Science Fiction TV Series
Star Trek: Discovery

Best Horror TV Series
The Walking Dead

Best Action/Thriller TV Series
Better Call Saul

Best Fantasy TV Series
For All Mankind

Best Presentation on Television (Under 10 Episodes)
The Mandalorian

Best Animated TV Series
Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Best Superhero Adaptation Television Series
The Boys

Best Film Presentation on Streaming Media
Enola Holmes

Best Actor on Television
Patrick Stewart (Picard)

Best Actress on Television
Caitriona Balfe (Outlander)

Best Supporting Actor on Television
Doug Jones (Star Trek: Discovery)

Best Supporting Actress on Television
Danielle Panabaker (The Flash)

Best Younger TV Actor
Brec Bassinger (Stargirl)

Best Guest Star on Television
Jon Cryer (Supergirl)

HOME ENTERTAINMENT AWARDS
Best 4K Film Release
Knives Out

Best DVD/BD Classic Film Release
Dr. Cyclops (Special Edition)

Best DVD/BD Collection Release
Godzilla: The Showa-Era Films, 1954-1975

Best DVD/BD Television Series Release
Creepshow (Season 1)

Best Local Stage Production
The Witch (Geffen Playhouse)

SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENT AWARDS FROM THE ACADEMY OF SCIENCE FICTION, FANTASY & HORROR FILMS
The Visionary Award
Mike Flanagan

The Life Career Award
Michael Gruskoff

The Producers Showcase Award
Victoria Alonso

The Dan Curtis Legacy Award
Eric Wallace

The Special Achievement Award
David Kirschner

The Television Spotlight Award
The Expanse

The Robert Forster Artist’s Award
Christopher Lloyd

