Star Wars tops sci-fi film honors, TV animation at 2020 Saturn awards

The Saturn Awards, celebrating the best movies and TV series of 2020 as voted on by the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Writers, have been announced. The awards were presented Tuesday at the L.A. Marriott Burbank Hotel during an event hosted by Bruce Campbell.

Star Wars won best science fiction film for Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker, as well as best director for J.J. Abrams, music by John Williams and special effects and makeup for that same film, and best TV animated series for the rejuvenated Clone Wars; Star Trek: Discovery was honored as best sci-fi TV series overall.

The full list of 2020 Saturn Award winners:

FILM AWARDS

Best Science Fiction Film

Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker

Best Comic-to-Film Motion Picture

Joker

Best Fantasy Film

Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood

Best Horror Film

The Invisible Man

Best Action/Adventure Film

Mulan

Best Thriller Film

Knives Out

Best International Film

Parasite

Best Animated Film

Onward

Best Independent Film

Encounter

Best Actor

John David Washington (Tenet)

Best Actress

Elizabeth Moss (The Invisible Man)

Best Supporting Actor

Bill Hader (It Chapter 2)

Best Supporting Actress

Ana De Armas (Knives Out)

Best Performance by a Younger Actor

Kyliegh Curran (Doctor Sleep)

Best Director

J.J. Abrams (Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker)

Best Writing

Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood)

Best Production Design

Barbara Ling (Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood)

Best Editing

Bob Ducsay (Knives Out)

Best Music

John Williams (Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker)

Best Costume

Bina Daigeler (Mulan)

Best Make-Up

Amanda Knight, Neal Scanlan (Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker)

Best Special Effects

Roger Guyett, Neal Scanlan, Patrick Tubach, Dominic Tuohy (Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker)

TELEVISION AWARDS

Best Science Fiction TV Series

Star Trek: Discovery

Best Horror TV Series

The Walking Dead

Best Action/Thriller TV Series

Better Call Saul

Best Fantasy TV Series

For All Mankind

Best Presentation on Television (Under 10 Episodes)

The Mandalorian

Best Animated TV Series

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Best Superhero Adaptation Television Series

The Boys

Best Film Presentation on Streaming Media

Enola Holmes

Best Actor on Television

Patrick Stewart (Picard)

Best Actress on Television

Caitriona Balfe (Outlander)

Best Supporting Actor on Television

Doug Jones (Star Trek: Discovery)

Best Supporting Actress on Television

Danielle Panabaker (The Flash)

Best Younger TV Actor

Brec Bassinger (Stargirl)

Best Guest Star on Television

Jon Cryer (Supergirl)

HOME ENTERTAINMENT AWARDS

Best 4K Film Release

Knives Out

Best DVD/BD Classic Film Release

Dr. Cyclops (Special Edition)

Best DVD/BD Collection Release

Godzilla: The Showa-Era Films, 1954-1975

Best DVD/BD Television Series Release

Creepshow (Season 1)

Best Local Stage Production

The Witch (Geffen Playhouse)

SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENT AWARDS FROM THE ACADEMY OF SCIENCE FICTION, FANTASY & HORROR FILMS

The Visionary Award

Mike Flanagan

The Life Career Award

Michael Gruskoff

The Producers Showcase Award

Victoria Alonso

The Dan Curtis Legacy Award

Eric Wallace

The Special Achievement Award

David Kirschner

The Television Spotlight Award

The Expanse

The Robert Forster Artist’s Award

Christopher Lloyd